Miss Terry is focused on Chattanooga - Nick Saban claims his wife has already locked her eyes for upcoming Week 12 clash

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has reassured Crimson Tide fans that his wife, Miss Terry, is completely focused on this weekend's game against Chattanooga. The coach shared the same as he concluded his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.

That came after Nick Saban had earlier disclosed last week ahead of the Kentucky game that Miss Terry had eyes on the Crimson Tide's last game of the season on the road against in-state rival, Auburn.

"I had to straighten her out this week with relief syndrome too. I wake up on Sunday morning, and she looks at me and says, 'Man, it's gonna be hard playing at Auburn.'

"I said, 'What are you talking about? Are you kidding me? We got to play Kentucky this week, and we got Chattanooga the next week. We'll worry about that when we get to that.'"

Asked by Pat McAfee on Thursday if Miss Terry is now thinking about the Chattanooga game, which is expected to be a walk-on for the Crimson Tide, or she still has her eyes on the more challenging rivalry game ahead against Auburn. Nick Saban laughingly replied:

“We got her refocused.”

Nick Saban shares his daily routine

Despite having to play a lowly rated Chattanooga in a non-conference matchup in Week 12, Nick Saban's daily routine won't be changing.

Alabama is an overwhelming favorite against the Football Championship Subdivision program. He shared his routine on the Pat McAfee show.

"I stay focused this way all the time because I try to prepare with a certain routine every day. I get up, every day. I let the dog out. I have a cup of coffee. I get two Little Debbie cookies. Yhat's how I start. I shower. I shave. I do the same thing when I go to work every day,”

"So, you know, routine sort of helps people stay in the moment. That's what I try to focus on, that's what I try to get our players to focus on. That's how I try to prepare our players."

Alabama remains hopeful of securing a spot in the College Football Playoff this season with two games left. The Crimson Tide missed out last season, so Nick Saban will be hopeful that this time things are different. The top five teams in the AP and CFP ranking remain unbeaten so far.

The Crimson Tide will need a win against Chattanooga and Auburn to keep alive the hopes of playing in the postseason tournament. So, Miss Terry is right to have her eyes on the road game against Auburn.