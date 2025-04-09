Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz makes his thoughts clear on revenue-sharing and GM hesitancy

Missouri Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz has opened up on why the football program has yet to hire a general manager. The GM helps recruit, make NIL deals, and add talent to the roster.
However, Drinkwitz says he doesn't want to hire someone who then could fire him, as he likes reporting to the AD. Also, he doesn't truly understand what a GM does in college football.
"I don't know what the rules are,” Drinkwitz said, via Columbia Daily Tribune. “I don't know. If that's the structure that we go down because of the new settlement that's in place, then, yeah, awesome. I think that's something that would make a lot of sense. If there was a partner that needed to partner with me and handle a little bit more of the business structure side of it — great. But until I really know what that looks like … not yet.”
That being said, Drinkwitz says Missouri will avoid hiring a GM for as long as possible, as he believes he can do a fine job with it.
Drinkwitz has been the Tigers' head coach since 2020 and has gone 38-24, including going 11-2 and 10-3 in the past two seasons.
Eli Drinkwitz hopes there is a revenue-sharing solution soon
Along with being asked about hiring a GM, Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz was asked about revenue-sharing. However, Drinkwitz admits he doesn't know much about it and just wants a resolution and a complete framework, one way or another.
"We need to have some sort of governing structure that doesn't have a lawsuit every stinking day. You know? Like, I get it. But, I mean, we can't have a lawsuit every single day that dramatically shifts the rules," Drinkwitz said.
"So, we have to have some sort of protection so that we can move forward with a great game. … Please, please, please, whoever's in charge — I don't know who's in charge; nobody knows who's in charge — can we get some sort of structure in place that we don't have to have lawsuits every single day that changes how we operate?"
Drinkwitz makes a fair point, as with NIL and rev-sharing, the rules have appeared to change frequently.
But, for now, Drinkwitz says he and Missouri will do whatever is currently stated in the rules.
The Tigers will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against Central Arkansas.
