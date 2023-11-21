Missouri vs. Arkansas football history: H2H, Records, and more

The Battle Line Rivalry takes place on the gridiron between the Missouri Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks. The rivalry is named after the state line that separates the two, which resembles the North-South divide during the Civil War.

Since their inaugural game in November 1906, these football titans have crossed paths 14 times. Some noteworthy encounters include face-offs in the 2003 Independence Bowl and the 2008 Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Battle Line trophy instituted in 2014 heightened the stakes of an already intense rivalry. As the teams gear up for their next chapter, the history between Missouri and Arkansas continues to captivate fans.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head

The Missouri vs. Arkansas rivalry's roots trace back to their inaugural face-off in 1906, where Missouri clinched an 11-0 victory in Columbia, Mo. Fast forward to the present, and the two football programs have played 14 games, with the Tigers dominating and leading the series 9-4.

Since the 2014 SEC rivalry, the Tigers have continued to exert control, boasting a 7-2 lead in the conference. The venue shifts annually between Fayetteville's Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and Columbia's Faurot Field.

A commanding 38-0 win by the Tigers in 2018 marked their largest margin victory. Arkansas' largest margin of victory was 28-3 in 2015. The rivalry’s ebb and flow has seen the Tigers enjoy a five-game win streak from 2016 to 2020.

Sam Pittman to remain as Arkansas head coach

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek has put an end to the speculations surrounding the future of head coach Sam Pittman. He confirmed that Pittman will be back to lead the Razorbacks into the 2024 season.

The announcement came after a challenging season that saw the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7, 1-6 SEC West) fall short of the postseason. Despite the setbacks, Yurachek expressed confidence in Pittman, stating,

"Our team was extremely excited last night after the game when I informed them that Coach Pittman is our head coach and will be moving forward into 2024 season. This has not been the season any of us anticipated. We have work to do. I am confident that together, we can meet the goals and expectations of our program."

Arkansas now braces for the season finale against the Missouri Tigers (9-2, 5-2 SEC East). While this season may not have met expectations, the decision to retain Pittman underscores a commitment to continuity.