Mitchell Evans injury update: Latest on Notre Dame TE after Week 9 clash against Pittsburgh

Notre Dame junior tight end Mitchell Evans found himself in the spotlight for more than just his on-field performance during the clash against Pittsburgh. After making a 13-yard catch in the third quater of the game, Evans required medical attention from the Irish training staff.

Head coach Marcus Freeman also made his way on the field to communicate with Mitchell Evans. The tight end eventually made it to the sidelines after some help from Notre Dame personnel. It was visible that Evans was in discomfort as he took his final steps off the field and reached the bench.

However, the exact nature and diagnosis of Mitchell Evans injury remained unknown at that moment. Coach Freeman mentioned his uncertainty regarding the injury, stating,

"I don't know if it was ankle or knee or leg. I'll get with (head athletic trainer) Rob Hunt after this and see the extent of that."

Mitchell Evans injury update

It was later revealed that Mitchell Evans had suffered a knee injury. Evans was tackled late in the third quarter while trying to make a 13-yard reception. Unfortunately, there is no immediate update regarding the severity of his knee injury.

Notre Dame's offense has been heavily reliant on Mitchell Evans this season. The tight end contributed 356 receiving yards before the Pittsburgh game. Earlier in the season, he missed the Central Michigan game due to a concussion.

Injuries also made him sit out the beginning of the 2022 season with a broken foot that required surgery. Notre Dame fans will be eagerly awaiting further updates on Mitchell Evans.

Fighting Irish head coach praises special teams

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish left their fans in awe with a dominant 58-7 victory over long-time rival Pittsburgh, who are currently struggling with a 2-6 record. Notre Dame's triumph was a comprehensive one, with touchdowns scored on offense, defense, and special teams.

After a few early hiccups, the Irish quickly found their rhythm and began to assert their dominance in all three phases of the game. Head coach Marcus Freeman highlighted the importance of the special teams unit stepping up. He said,

“The biggest thing is the sense of ownership, I love going into the kickoff and kickoff return huddles, because you can feel it from the players. ‘Let’s win the interval. Let’s go. Let’s do our job. Don’t let this guy make the play.’

When our players start to own it, it’s not just another play. ‘Oh, man, we’ve got to do kickoff return or kickoff.’ Like there is an excitement and ownership of it.”

Freeman praised Special Teams Coordinator Marty Biagi for achieving the buy-in from the players. This added another potent weapon to the arsenal of Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2). With this resounding win, Notre Dame continues to showcase its strength on all fronts. They face the Clemson Tigers (4-4, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) on Saturday, Nov. 4.