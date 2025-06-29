Months after decommitting from Florida, 4-star prospect Devin Jackson gets linked to Big Ten powerhouse

Months after backing off an eight-month pledge to Florida, four-star safety Devin Jackson has zeroed in on his final five schools and is trending toward Oregon. Jackson, a 2026 prospect from Winter Garden, Florida, is the No. 133 player and the No. 14 safety nationally per On3.

Jackson, who attends The First Academy, will announce his commitment Thursday, July 3, choosing among Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska and Oregon. The Ducks emerged as the favorite Saturday when On3’s Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction, boosting the Big Ten program’s odds of landing its third safety in the cycle.

“PREDICTION: On3's @SWiltfong_ (Steve Wiltfong) has logged an expert pick for Oregon to land 4-star safety Devin Jackson🦆. Jackson decommitted from Florida in April,” On3 Recruits shared on X.

Jackson holds an On3 Industry Ranking of 90.91, with Oregon leading his RPM odds at 52.1%, followed by Florida at 41.7%, Miami at 2.1%, Nebraska at 1.4% and LSU at 1.1%.

Devin Jackson decommitted from Florida on April 17 after committing on July 31, 2024. Oregon offered in January and hosted him in May. He praised the Ducks’ player development, facilities, recovery methods and the quieter environment that lets him focus on football and classes. His final visits included stops at LSU (May 30), Miami (June 6), Oregon (June 13), Nebraska (June 20) and Florida this month.

What if Devin Jackson picks Oregon?

If Devin Jackson picks Oregon, he’ll join four-star Xavier Lherisse and five-star Jett Washington in a class that could grow quickly. Five-star tackle Immanuel Iheanacho (July 4), four-star receiver Jalen Lott (July 8) and four-star linebacker Nick Abrams (July 16) will announce their decision soon.

Jackson’s decision also keeps alive the Oregon-Florida tug-of-war that flared when Florida signed 2025 five-star receiver Dallas Wilson, who was released from his Oregon letter of intent.

While Florida and Miami are closer to home, Jackson’s interest shows that Oregon’s reach under Dan Lanning and position coach Chris Hampton remains strong.

