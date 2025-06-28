"Hard Launch bro": Browns' Dillon Gabriel reacts to Sabrina Carpenter allegedly going on a date with Oregon QB Luke Moga

Dillon Gabriel is happy for his former college team, the Oregon Ducks, and quarterback Luke Moga. If the latest rumor mill is to be believed, the Ducks quarterback might just be winning on and off the field.
The redshirt freshman reportedly grabbed a bite at Killer Burger with none other than pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter, sparking dating rumors on social media. While there’s been no confirmation from either side, it was enough for the Cleveland Browns rookie to jump in and congratulate the rumored couple.
Gabriel reposted the viral dating rumor and captioned it:
“Hard launch bro! Happy for you guys.”
Gabriel is not missing the college camaraderie just yet. Carpenter, known for her Grammy-nominated hits, has a public dating history. As per Elle, she's dated Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes, and most recently, Barry Keoghan.
Whether this is a real romance with Moga or another burger night is still in the air, fans are eating up Gabriel’s cheeky stamp of approval.
Dillon Gabriel facing QB1 competition in Cleveland
Dillon Gabriel’s NFL journey is off to a rocky start regarding projected playing time in the 2025 NFL season. The Browns' quarterback room has become a full-blown battle royale with four signal-callers fighting for QB1 status—Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Coach Kevin Stefanski has a decision that could define Cleveland’s 2025 campaign. ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo isn’t hedging bets:
“I think Kenny Pickett starts week one right now. I do.”
His hypothetical odds had Pickett leading at 3-1, followed by Flacco at 5-1. Despite an electric season at Oregon, Gabriel sits at 10-1, while Sanders lags at 50-1.
Gabriel isn’t a name to sleep on. The former Duck threw for career-high yardage and accuracy in 2024 and finished third in Heisman voting. He led the Oregon Ducks to a 12-0 season.
