Months after Deion Sanders Jr. dedicates song to Shedeur Sanders, 'Miami With Shedeur' has fans vibing to it

Deion Sanders Jr. may not be a football player anymore like his brothers, but he has made a name for himself as an entrepreneur. Apart from this, he is also a great videographer and works to create social media content for the Colorado Buffaloes.

The eldest son of Coach Prime has dwelled in the world of music and has been releasing music since 2020. But his most recent single has been catching the interest of fans all over, as it seems to be dedicated to his quarterback brother Shedeur Sanders.

A few months ago back in June, Deion Sanders Jr. released a single called 'Miami with Shedeur.' The song talks about the success of his brother in the world of college football. Shedeur had transferred from Jackson State with his father this season to Colorado. He's been a key factor for the Buffs on the field in every game, also earning a place in the Heisman contention conversation for this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fans have been sharing stories of the song Miami with Shedeur

Fans are going absolutely wild for this latest release by Deion Sanders Jr. It has managed to capture and enthrall hundreds, as they have been sharing stories of themselves with the song playing in the background.

Deion Sanders Jr. has been sharing a few of them on his Instagram story as well, which just goes on to show the hype around the song which includes his quarterback brother.

Fans are loving Deion Sanders Jr's latest single

Coach Prime shares his eldest son and daughter Deiondra Sanders with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. The young Deion did play college football for three seasons. But in the end, he quit in 2015 to move forward with his own passion and interest in life.

How is Deion Sanders Jr. an important part of Colorado's massive growth on social media?

Coach Prime can credit his massive social media presence to the talents of his eldest son in marketing. He had been Deion Sanders' social media manager since his days with Jackson State and has established his father as one of the prominent figures in college football.

Expand Tweet

So when Coach Prime joined the Buffaloes, his eldest son followed suit as well along with his other brothers, and contributed to the massive growth of presence and recognition that Colorado enjoys currently. He runs a YouTube channel called "Well Off Media," and posts regular Colorado content including his father.

He may not play football like his brothers, but he sure does know his way around marketing.