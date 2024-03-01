“More his business manager than his dad”: Caleb Williams’ father tried to secure ownership interest in NFL team, suggests report

Caleb Williams' father Carl is seeking unconventional strategies to look out for the former USC quarterback, who is tipped as the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Carl had approached some agents to request a potential ownership stake from whichever NFL team drafts Williams. However, as per NFL rules, teams are prohibited from offering current players ownership stakes as part of contracts.

Nonetheless, an anonymous NFL scout spoke to The Athletic regarding Carl's recent strategy and said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"He knows his kid is really good and he is trying to max every dollar out of his kid that he can. Not in an exploitative way, but trying to help. He is trying to be more his business manager than his dad."

Notably, Williams opted against participating in the medical exams with all 32 NFL teams during the scouting combine. Reports suggest that he is also not going to take part in any of the physical drills at the showpiece event.

Skip Bayless spoke on FS1's Undisputed on Friday and hinted that Williams' father Carl might be the one making the decisions for his son.

A look at Caleb Williams' stats in the 2023 college football season

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams had another strong season with the USC Trojans in 2023. The signal-caller threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns on 266 passes. He also scored 11 rushing touchdowns across 12 games.

Despite Williams' impressive outings, the Trojans finished with a rather underwhelming 7-5 record (5-4 in the conference). He did not play in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville on Dec. 27, after announcing his decision to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Many fans and analysts believe that Williams will be the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Chicago Bears will have the option to draft the quarterback since they hold the No. 1 selection in the upcoming draft.