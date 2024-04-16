“Must see in person!!” - $14M worth Lane Kiffin endorses hilarious fan competition during Ole Miss spring games ft. Joey Chestnut

Lane Kiffin brought in a surprise guest at the Ole Miss spring game: competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut. The 16-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion was in full flow at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, providing a hilarious twist to the traditional spring game festivities.

The inclusion of fan-friendly competitions like the hot dog eating contest and slam dunk contest highlights Kiffin's understanding of the modern sports era. Even Chestnut's participation in the revamped Grove Bowl Games was a first for him. Lauding his efforts in the hot-dog eating contest, Kiffin, who has a net worth of $14 million per CelebrityNetWorth, posted on X:

“Must see in person!! @joeyjaws”

Kiffin's endorsement of this unique fan competition got a lot of attention from college football enthusiasts and social media users. The Ole Miss coach saw it as a way to inject fun and excitement into the mundane event by incorporating unconventional elements like a hot dog eating contest.

In today's social media-driven world, attention-grabbing events like these help generate buzz and keep fans engaged both online and offline. While some may question his methods, there's no denying that Kiffin has a knack for captivating audiences and drawing attention to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss Grove Bowl Games ft. Lane Kiffin and Joey Chestnut

The Ole Miss Grove Bowl Games, with coach Lane Kiffin at the helm, saw an unconventional turn with the inclusion of competitive eating icon Joey Chestnut. Kiffin's approach to promoting the event saw him reach out to Chestnut. When questioned about how he managed to do that, the Ole Miss coach said:

“Slid into DMs”

Kiffin's daughter, Landry Kiffin, also got into the action, sharing a photo of her father alongside Chestnut with the caption:

"LFG"

Chestnut even offered valuable advice to the Rebels, discussing the importance of practice and mental resilience in facing challenges.

The Grove Bowl Games on Saturday featured a dunk contest, tug-of-war and fan involvement from the Ole Miss fraternity and sorority organizations.

In the end, the Red Team emerged victorious over the Blue Team in a closely contested matchup, securing a narrow victory with a final score of 71-70.

