MWC coalition with Pac-12 teams on cards as officials meet for a detailed discussion on recent conference realignments - Reports

No conference has been hit harder by the era of conference realignment than the Pac-12. It has lost eight of their 12 programs, with the remaining four all in discussions to follow suit and depart.

College football insider John Canzano, who covers the Pac-12, recently shared an update on the conference. Canzano reported that Mountain West Conference (MWC) commissioner Gloria Nevarez is meeting with Oregon State Beavers officials with the hopes of adding the program. He tweeted:

"Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez is in Corvallis today to present to Oregon State. Meeting is at 10 a.m. Washington State and OSU hunting for clarity."

Canzano did not provide an update on the meeting. However, it is clear that the Beavers, along with the Washington State Cougars, have been targets of the Mountain West Conference. The two programs have arguably been the least coveted of the Pac-12's schools.

The Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies have all announced they will join the Big Ten in 2024. Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes will all join the Big 12.

Along with the Beavers and Cougars, the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal are the only teams remaining in the conference. The Bears and Cardinal have both been targeted by the ACC, however, and appear destined to land in a Power Five conference.

Greg Swaim claims Pac-12's remaining programs leaving is imminent

The Pac-12 is in the midst of a mass exodus and appear to be on the verge of collapsing altogether. College football insider Greg Swaim recently claimed that the four remaining programs will all depart as well, tweeting:

"BREAKING NEWS: The #ACC is going to add #Stanford, #CalBears and #SMU. Desperate situations call for extremely desperate measures, as they're each basically buying their way in. Additionally #Wazzu and the #Beavs will become the first P5's to drop to G5, err P4 to G6, I mean!!"

While nothing has been made official, ACC officials are in ongoing talks to add the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal.

Washington State Cougars president Kirk Schulz recently shared their desire to keep the conference together while speaking with Enrique Cerna. The comments were shared by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, who tweeted:

"Washington State president Kirk Schulz tells @enriquecerna, WSU has 3 options: join Mountain West, join AAC or rebuild Pac-12.

"'The third option would be to sort of reconstitute or rebuild the Pac – I'll say Pac-X right now, there's 4 members left, but that could change literally w/in hours,' Schulz said. 'And so I think each of those we're pursuing in a parallel pathway & we want to evaluate what's going to be best for WSU.'"

