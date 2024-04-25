“My actor” - NFL bound Mike Sainristil’s GF Seliana Carvalho heaps praise on Michigan star’s latest project

Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil’s girlfriend, Seliana Carvalho, took to Instagram to share the NFL-bound star’s latest project. She also gave her verdict on the work that the defensive back put into the project ahead of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday. The national champion’s latest collaboration is with Michigan-based automotive aftermarket company Ziebart USA.

Sainristil played an important role in keeping out opposing offenses on the way to the national title for Michigan. Now he is a part of the 2024 draft class, waiting to get a chance to prove himself on the biggest stage. But before that, he partnered up with Ziebart USA to provide "the best defense" for the vehicles.

Here is what Mike Sainristil’s girlfriend, Seliana Carvalho, posted about the Michigan Wolverines star’s latest project:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Seliana Carvalho's IG story.

“My actor 🤩,” she wrote in her Instagram story while sharing the new advertisement.

The clip was originally shared by Ziebart USA, which showed the defensive back driving to the Troy, Michigan-based company’s store to get new detailing on his car. He went on to call the car skins the vehicle’s best defense.

“Ziebart - protecting your ride like a pro,” the caption of the post read.

Sainristil spent the first three seasons of his college career as a wide receiver and transitioned into the defensive side of the ball in the 2022 season. That changed the trajectory of his career, with the star player showing his true potential in the two years he played DB. 2023 became the pinnacle for him, helping his team win a national title for the first time since 1997.

Former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn picks Mike Sainristil as favorite prospect for 2024 draft

Ahead of Thursday night's NFL draft, analysis of every prospect has been coming thick and fast. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, who is a college football analyst, revealed that he is a fan of defensive back Mike Sainristil. Quinn also called him his favorite player in the draft this year.

“Mike Sainristil is my favorite player in this year's draft. Sainristil originally played wide receiver for the first three years while at Michigan," Quinn said. "He decided to move full-time to defensive back in 2022 and never looked back. He possesses a tremendous athleticism and football IQ.”

Expand Tweet

In his final season with the Wolverines, Sainristil was named a First Team All-American and also bagged the All-Big Ten honor. It remains to be seen where he will land in the draft.