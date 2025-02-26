"My best players were the hardest workers": Colorado strength coach delivers fiery speech as Deion Sanders' squad prep for 2025

Deion Sanders added a few new coaches this offseason, including Andreu Swasey, who formerly served as the Miami Hurricanes' head of strength and conditioning before joining the Buffs following the 2024 season.

Swasey has made quite a name for himself at the collegiate level during his stint with the Hurricanes. He helped in the development of several talents from the program to the NFL and is now looking to do the same for Sanders' team.

During one of Colorado's off-season training sessions, Swasey shared some words of motivation with the players to boost their morale for the upcoming season.

"The key to success, as a coach, I'm saying as a strength coach and I'm watching them work. They self-policed," Swasey said. "They made sure everybody did their reps."

"My best players were my hardest workers," Swasey continued. "My best players were my hardest workers. So guys that we count on, you can count on them from the weight room, from conditioning, they always out front. They are the toughest. Your best players got to be your hardest workers."

Following Swasey's hiring, Deion Sanders promoted former S&C head Maurice Sims to the director of sports performance. Apart from that, he has kept the rest of the strength and condition staff intact for the upcoming season.

Andreu Swasey sends a powerful message for Deion Sanders' Colorado players

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders' new strength and condition coach made an appearance on "Thee Pre Game" Show, where he motivated the Buffs players.

Swasey tried to fuel their dedication to reach their best potential during the upcoming season.

"The passion I have for strength and conditining, I mean, I've always been like that at every place I've been," Swasey said. "And I think it's important for young men to see that. You passionate about something, people willing to support you and follow you.

"I think that my coaching style comes from trying to help dreams come true. I think the energy comes from being a mirror. I want to be a mirror to things they want to do ... There's no shortcut to championships. It starts with toughness and you have to grind."

Apart from Swasey, Deion Sanders also brought in Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the new RB coach of the team.

He also added five-time Pro Bowler Andre Gurode as an assistant OL coach and former NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko as the new DL coach.

