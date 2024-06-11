"My dead grandma could recruit to Alabama": CFB recruiting analyst compliments Nick Saban's supremacy that influence Crimson Tide's brand value 

College football recruiting analyst Brian Smith recently extolled former Alabama coach Nick Saban's supremacy in building the program's brand. Saban's skill in recruiting at Alabama was legendary; when he set his sights on a recruit, every pitch he made seemed like the most crucial and pressing moment of his coaching career. That's just part of Saban's magic when it came to sealing the deal.

In an interview on "The Next Round" on Monday, Smith said:

"I’ve heard good and bad…they’re fine, but they’re not going to recruit like [Nick] Saban.”

He added that expecting top three recruiting classes every year isn't realistic, but Alabama will still be a powerhouse in recruiting:

"It’s Alabama. My dead grandma could recruit to Alabama,” he quipped.

Many football folks thought that Saban, one of the greatest coaches in college football history with seven national championships, had a real handle on the psychological side of recruiting and coaching. Even though he's retired from coaching this year, he moved on to a new gig as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay.

New coach Kalen DeBoer's fit for Alabama recruitment in 2024 season after Nick Saban's retirement

While new head coach Kalen DeBoer has a solid coaching track record (going 67-3 at the NAIA-level Sioux Falls, 9-3 during his sole non-COVID season at Fresno State and 25-3 at Washington), his recruiting experience is somewhat limited, especially in the fiercely competitive environment of the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Nevertheless, Alabama boasts an elite roster, which could work in DeBoer's favor in his debut season.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer watches his quarterbacks go through drills.

Just five months into his tenure as Alabama's head football coach, DeBoer recently secured a commitment from 2025 cornerback Chuck McDonald, who ranks as the No. 76 prospect in the 2025 class according to 247Sports Composite. He became the 12th commitment in the class and the first cornerback. He joins his Mater Dei High School teammate Abduall Sanders Jr. (LB), who committed to Alabama in March.

Coach DeBoer emphasized the team's determination to win the national championship and build on Nick Saban's legacy:

“The core of our team is right here,” DeBoer said after his appointment as the Alabama head coach. “They have a chip on their shoulder. They want to win that national championship. They had it right there in their grasp.

"These guys have already turned the page and moving on, and excited about what our new staff is going to do, building on what Coach Saban has done for many years here at Alabama.”

Can the Crimson Tide defend their SEC title and secure a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

