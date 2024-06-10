WATCH: Legendary CFB coaches Nick Saban & Mack Brown once starred in hilarious ESPN College GameDay commercial

A classic clip featuring legendary college football coaches Nick Saban and Mack Brown in a hilarious ESPN College GameDay commercial resurfaced on Instagram. This commercial, known as Nick Saban and Mack Brown's ESPN Jenga game commercial, was filmed back in 2010.

The GameDayMarketing account posted it as part of its series of finding the funniest sports commercials every day.

In this side-splitting ad, Saban and Brown, two powerhouse coaches from Alabama and Texas, respectively, got together to promote the then-upcoming games between their teams. Saban, boasting about his numerous National Championships, and Brown, with his one title, brought some good-natured banter to the screen.

The ad depicts the coaches being interrupted while playing a game of Jenga by another ESPN crew member. As the tension builds, the unexpected guest mentions his past Jenga prowess and ends up causing the tower to collapse, much to the bemusement of Saban and Brown.

An ESPN crew asked the legends in the clip:

“You guys are always competing.”

Brown concentrated on the game and replied,

“We're not competing,” Brown said. “Jenga, Texas style, baby.”

While Brown’s competitor Saban immediately responded,

“Wow, I thought my second national championship ring was going to get in the way on that one.”

Mack Brown's and Nick Saban's championships in numbers

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban (left) shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Mack Brown after the 2010 BCS national championship game.

Mack Brown, currently of the North Carolina Tar Heels, has been in the coaching game since 1973, and he's been leading the Tar Heels since 2019. Throughout his career, he has racked up an impressive collection of championships including one national title with Texas, two Big 12 championships, six Big 12 South Division titles, and one ACC Coastal Division title.

On the other hand, Saban, who just retired from coaching, has joined ESPN as a full-time College Game Day analyst. His coaching career started way back in 1973, and he coached Alabama from 2007 to 2023. Saban's trophy cabinet includes a whopping 7 national championships, as well as 11 SEC, 1 MAC, and 15 SEC Western Division titles.

