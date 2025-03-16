Jordon Hudson, who is reportedly dating North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick, marked Maine’s 205th birthday with an Instagram Story. She shared a scenic shot of a lake, mountains and yellow wildflowers, capturing the state’s natural beauty.

Her post featured a short caption in a decorative script, sharing WABI TV 5’s original post.

“Happy 205th Birthday, Maine!” Hudson wrote on Saturday.

“My family has been there since DAY ONE (technically more than 50 years before that).”

Screenshot, via Instagram

She also added “HBD ME” with a blue heart and cupcake emoji, suggesting that her birthday falls near Maine’s statehood anniversary.

Maine officially became a state on March 15, 1820, making 2025 its 205th anniversary. Jordon’s remark about her family’s early presence suggests her ancestors were in the area long before it gained statehood.

Hudson also showed off acrobatic stunts during their spring break trip to Jupiter Beach, Florida. Hudson, shared Instagram photos on Saturday of the former NFL coach, balancing her in the air with his legs while lying on a towel in the sand.

The former cheerleader and Belichick looked relaxed, enjoying the sun and some playful moves on the beach.

Jordon Hudson will be included in Bill Belichick’s work emails

Bill Belichick reportedly asked that his rumored girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, be included in his work emails.

According to reports, Belichick sent an email to the staff of the University of North Carolina about "FB social media and web content," requesting that Hudson be looped in.

"I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings," Belichick wrote, via The Assembly's Matt Hartman on Friday. "Can you include her on anything you send to me?"

The couple was first seen together in January 2023 in New Orleans and was spotted again in September having a dinner date.

