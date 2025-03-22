"My freshman year I was a walk on": Lajohntay Wester gets 100% real about his struggle en route to NFL

Taking over as the starting slot receiver after Jimmy Horn Jr.’s midseason injury, Lajohntay Wester emerged as one of the Buffaloes' most dependable playmakers. With the NFL draft fast approaching, his stock is steadily climbing.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Wester opened up about his journey from being a walk-on to making it to the NFL.

On Thursday, a clip from "BIG 12 PRO DAY: Colorado Legends Reunited," shared by "The Darius Sanders" X page, highlighted Wester’s candid reflections on Reach The People Media’s YouTube channel.

Wester recalled his freshman year, where he was placed on a "blue shirt scholarship," meaning he was essentially a walk-on with the promise of a full scholarship the following year.

“Basically, my whole freshman year, I was a walk-on,” Wester said. “I was getting financial aid and stuff, but I wasn’t no top recruit or none of that.”

The Buffaloes WR shared how humble beginnings shaped his perspective, allowing him to connect with players who weren’t highly recruited. Wester stressed that his journey proves success is attainable no matter where you start.

This season, Wester showcased his talent with impressive 2024 stats: 74 receptions, 931 yards, 10 touchdowns, and an average of 12.6 yards per catch.

LaJohntay Wester turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine

LaJohntay Wester impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine, boosting his stock for April’s NFL draft. The Colorado wide receiver ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, tying for 12th among 39 wide receivers. His 1.53-second 10-yard split tied for fifth at his position.

Wester’s jumps were solid but not elite: a 32-inch vertical (tied for 18th) and a 10-foot-1-inch broad jump (tied for 14th). His real strength showed in the drills. He ran precise routes and caught nearly every pass, dropping only one in the tough gauntlet drill.

After just one season at Colorado, Wester became quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ top target. His speed, sure hands and sharp route running make him a potential sleeper pick. Scouts took notice, and his stock is rising.

