"Type of receiver Tom Brady would turn into a pro bowler": Fans amazed by Lajohntay Wester's insane footwork at Colorado practice 

Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is gearing up for the upcoming NFL draft in April. He was one of the four prospects from the Colorado Buffaloes invited to this year's Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Wester is projected to be a sixth to 17th round pick in April.

On Saturday, Wester posted a video of his off-season training on X/Twitter. In the clip, he can be seen showcasing his quick and nimble footwork while engaging in a few route running drills. The Colorado WR also gave a glimpse of his reliable catches and control over his speed and agility, changing directions while running his routes.

Fans shared their reactions to Wester's footwork during his draft preparations in the comments section. Some believe that with the right team, he has the potential to be a future superstar in the NFL.

"I'm 35, been watching college ball a long time, bro EVERYTIME I bet on you getting a TD you cam through! You one of them ones Dawg, keep going!!!," another fan said.

"Gonna be great," this fan said.

Others were left in awe with Wester's performance and speed during his route-running drills:

"Wow, fast quick twitch reflex is one of a kind," a fan wrote.

"Bruh, best route runner in the draft. Crispy," another fan commented.

"Smooth in & out those breaks," one fan said.

Coming out of high school, LaJohntay Wester committed to play for the Florida Atlantic Owls in 2020. He spent four seasons with them before transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2024 season.

Throughout his five-season stint in college, Wester recorded a total of 3,634 yards and 31 receiving TDs. He was also honored as a First-Team All-American and AAC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2023.

LaJohntay Wester NFL Scouting Combine performance

The Colorado WR had the opportunity to improve his draft stock during the Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds with a 1.53-second 10-yard split. Apart from this, Wester also had a 32" vertical jump and a 10'1" broad jump.

He was given a prospect grade of 5.81, projecting him as a potential special teams player in the NFL. Despite this, head coach Deion Sanders believes in Wester's ability to make it big in the league.

Colorado's upcoming Pro Day will provide him with another opportunity to improve his draft stock. It will be interesting to see which team decides to pick up the 2023 First-Team All-American in April.

