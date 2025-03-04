"Can't wait till PRO DAY": Coach Prime drops words of encouragement for LaJohntay Wester as he shows love to his family

LaJohntay Wester grew as a strong target for Colorado and Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime. The Buffaloes receiver is trying to make his way to the NFL and has been showcasing his talents in workouts during the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Coach Prime is excited about Wester's prospects, expressing such in an Instagram post on Monday.

"I can't wait till PRO DAY BECAUSE IT'S gonna be YO DAY!" Coach Prime commented on the post.

Tony Cosolo of Buffaloes Wire broke down Wester's performance in Indianapolis on Sunday. Wester ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the event.

"Wester was near the top of his position groups in the 40-yard dash and 10-yard split, showcasing his quickness and top-end speed," Cosolo wrote. "He also ranked in the middle of the pack in the broad and vertical jumps.

"During the combine's drill portion, Wester showcased exceptional route running skills and caught most of the passes thrown his way, dropping one during the popular gauntlet drill."

Where are Coach Prime and the Colorado players watching the NFL Draft?

LaJohntay Wester might spend the draft night with Deion Sanders and his quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, in a familiar place.

"Colorado," Coach Prime said on the "The Nikki & Brie Show" before the Super Bowl. "We bringing the draft to us. I wanna do it in the gym. I wanna pack it with the students. Have an elaborate living-room-type set on the floor that me and my son and all his loved ones that could be at, and we wanna enjoy with his teammates and the school."

The center of attraction will be Shedeur Sanders, who figures to be one of the first players taken off the board that night. Coach Prime doesn't really have a preference as to where his son lands in the pros.

"I'm just open," Sanders said. "I trust God so much. Wherever he goes, I think he belongs to wherever he goes."

Coach Prime has been equally supportive of other players, such as Wester, as they advance to the top level of football. They've played an important role in the development of a winning program at Colorado during the last two seasons. The Buffaloes were 1-11 the season before Coach Prime arrived.

