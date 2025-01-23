Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is gearing up for the upcoming NFL draft in April. After two seasons in Boulder, Hunter, who still has a year of eligibility left, is ready to make the jump and begin his professional career in the league. He also won the 2024 Heisman award, solidifying himself as the best college football player of the 2024 season.

Amidst his draft preparations, Travis Hunter recently attended the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks. After the game, he got the opportunity to link up with Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards who put up 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the game.

Edwards decided to make Travis Hunter's night special with a surprise. He gifted the Heisman winner his game jersey and the Adidas 'Blue Velocity' AE1 Low shoes which he wore during the game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans took to social media to comment about the special gift that Hunter received from Edwards. One fan called both Edwards and Hunter the greatest of all time.

"My goats"

"I do the fly hand rub to express my excitement as well. W," another fan said.

"Hunter to MN. Confirmed," one fan wrote.

Another fan commented that Adidas has two of the best sports athletes as their ambassadors. Hunter had signed a deal with the brand in December last year.

@Adidas really got 2 of the most charismatic athletes of this generation."

"Love how you can tell Trav is still a kid and enjoying the celeb life. Shits about to get REAL for him" one fan added.

One fan praised Antony Edwards for his wholesome gesture during his meet with the Colorado star.

"Nice gesture, Antman!!"

During his two-season stint with the Buffs, Travis Hunter recorded a total of 1,979 yards and 20 TDs receiving on offense and 66 total tackles, seven interceptions, and 16 passes defended as a cornerback. He is projected to be a top-three pick in the NFL draft in April by experts.

Mel Kiper makes his stance clear on Travis Hunter's draft projection

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's 'Get Up' draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. shared his unfiltered take on the Colorado star's draft projection. He believes that Hunter should be drafted over QB Shedeur Sanders who is expected to be the No.1 overall pick in April.

Mel Kiper Jr. then talked about how Hunter would be a good addition for the Cleveland Browns who have the second overall pick in the draft.

"That's Travis Hunter from Colorado, be it wide receiver, corner, Cleveland needs a dynamite presence at that wide receiver spot. Sprinkle them in a a corner. They go Travis Hunter, best player to draft over the quarterback Shedeur Sanders," Kiper said.

Expand Tweet

With the NFL Scouting Combine slowly approaching next month, Hunter's performance could play a big role in his draft projection. It will be interesting to see which team decides to pick the two-way star for his professional debut in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place