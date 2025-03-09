"My mama old school but not an old fool": Deion Sanders pens powerful birthday note for mother Connie in latest post

Deion Sanders' mom, Connie Knight, holds a special place in his life and his heart. She has been one of his strongest pillars of support throughout his life. Coach Prime's mom made numerous sacrifices to help him pursue his dreams, and now, the retired two-time Super Bowl champion is doing everything he can to ensure her life is as comfortable as possible.

On Sunday, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach celebrated a special day - his mother's birthday. He took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post honoring Connie Knight. He appreciated her presence and role in his life and called her the best mother in the world.

@mommaconnie21 Happy Birthday to the Greatest Mother in the game," Deion Sanders wrote. " My mama just wanted me to make it & she always told me to stay out the streets, don't no drugs or drink, don't get these girls pregnant & work hard & be great at whatever you do."

"She never tried to run my life, sabotage my relationships, stay in my pockets, be seen & heard, find the camera or Cause drama so she could come to the rescue. My mama old school but not an old fool and she ain't worked since '89' because I retired her in advance for being apart of my piece. Young athletes yo mama's could learn from @mommaconnie21 She's a real 1."

Coach Prime has a lot of respect for everything his mom did for him. She worked tirelessly to support him through high school and college. Once Deion Sanders made it big in the NFL, he made sure to retire his mother and give her all the luxuries he could afford to make her life peaceful and comfortable.

Deion Sanders shares heartwarming story about his mother's sacrifices

Connie worked long hours at her job to sustain her family and help Coach Prime achieve his dreams. Back in January, he shared a moving story about the lengths his mom would go to for him.

In the video, the Colorado head coach talked about how his mom would drive six hours to watch him play home games at Florida State despite long working hours.

"My mama never cared about a Louis or Gucci or Fendi or none," Coach Prime said. "She never asked me for none of that bull junk. I gave her several diamond rings. I don't even think she wear them....My mom ain't even into that."

"My mama never asked me for a first class flight. My mama wanted me to save my laundry at Florida State so she could wash it every two weeks during home games. And she made it, six hours drive. She made it from Fort Myers Florida for the home games. Although she never watched me at high school cause she worked Monday to Friday. But she made it to the games on Saturday, 6 hours away."

Connie continues to support her son throughout his coaching career as well, demonstrating the enduring bond between Coach Prime and his mom after all these years.

