"My momma heart breaks for children & families": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen shares emotional support for Texas flood victims

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen shared an emotional message via her Instagram story for the Texas flood victims on Saturday. The devastating floods at Camp Mystic were caused by the rapid rise of the Guadalupe River following excessive rainfall, which has led to deaths, with many others still missing.

"My momma heart breaks for these children and their families. please pray." Kristen wrote on her IG story while sharing a message about the Camp Mystic floods.

Image via kristensaban Instagram

Camp Mystic was established in 1926, nearly a century ago. It grew popular over the past few decades, and families were encouraged to put prospective campers on the waitlist years in advance.

However, the catastrophic floods have resulted in 32 deaths, including 18 adults and 14 children, at the time of writing. Moreover, authorities are still searching for over 23 girls.

A teacher and former Camp Mystic counselor, Chloe Crane, said she never anticipated the devastating impact of the floods.

“To be quite honest, I cried because Mystic is such a special place, and I just couldn’t imagine the terror that I would feel as a counselor to experience that for myself and for 15 little girls that I’m taking care of,” Crane said. “And it’s also just sadness, like the camp has been there forever and cabins literally got washed away.”

The flooding began on Friday after large amounts of rain fell on Central Texas. There were more flash flood emergencies and flood warnings over the Lake Travis area on Saturday.

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen has one son

Nick Saban (L) with his daughter Kristen - Source: Imagn

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen married her longtime partner Adam Setas on May 30, 2015. They share a son, James, who was born in 2020.

Kristen and Adam divorced in 2024. However, Kristen continues to share updates about James on her Instagram profile.

Meanwhile, Nick is enjoying retirement after stepping down as Alabama coach in January 2024. However, the seven-time national title-winning coach joined ESPN's College GameDay crew last season and will be on the panel this year.

