"My process was a lot of consulting": Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher explains his decision to enter the draft with multiple years of eligibility left

Blake Fisher declared for the NFL Draft in December; a decision that was controversial among Notre Dame. He joined fellow starting tackle Joe Alt on the route to the professional stage after three seasons in South Bend. However, many believe Fisher left college football too early.

Nonetheless, the offensive lineman explained his decision to enter the draft at the NFL Combine with multiple years of eligibility left for him. Blake Fisher noted that he had consultations with a couple of people, including his coaches, which made him feel like it was the right time.

"My process was a lot of consulting,” Fisher explained. "I spoke with my coaches, Coach (Joe) Rudolph, Coach (Marcus) Freeman, my agents and my family. I just wanted to know where they saw me and if I was ready.”

"Coach Rudolph gave me the green light and thought I was ready,” Fisher added. "From there, it was about making a plan and keeping things as smooth as possible.”

Fisher is training towards consistency ahead of the draft

For Blake Fisher, talent has never been in question, but consistency was a concern throughout his career with the Fighting Irish. However, he is working hard to fix that ahead of the draft.

"I’ve been training down in Dallas, Texas with DukeManyweather over the last eight weeks,” said Fisher. "I’ve been working out a lot. I’m just perfecting my craft.”

The Avon, Indiana native put up a brilliant show at the Combine, which caught the attention of NFL teams. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.20 seconds, 10-yard split in 1.82 seconds and recorded 28 inches in the vertical jump.

Blake Fisher credits Notre Dame for his development

Blake Fisher got injured in the first game of the true freshman year and missed the rest of the regular season. He has gone on to start 25 games for Notre Dame over the last two seasons. He credits the Fighting Irish for his development.

"It's a blessing to be here,” Fisher explained. "I would not have gotten here without a lot of hard work and dedication. For the most part, I've had a lot of great guys in my room. Notre Dame was a great place to learn and prepare for the next level.”

A number of teams will obviously be looking to add Fisher to the tackles depth chart in the draft. He possesses a prototypical frame for an NFL tackle, standing at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing 312 pounds.