"My skin is curling" - Penn State HC James Franklin's hilarious reaction to media question has CFB fans rolling

Penn State has been fantastic so far in the 2023 college football season. The No. 6-ranked Nittany Lions have won all their five games this season and hope to record the sixth when they host UMass at the Beaver Stadium this weekend.

During Tuesday's press conference ahead of the upcoming game, Penn State coach James Franklin found it difficult to comprehend a question that was posed to him. This resulted in a hilarious moment during the media session.

A reporter asked Coach Franklin if he and his coaching staff ever contemplated advising sophomore quarterback Drew Allar to attempt deep passes regardless of the coverage. The Penn State coach appeared in disbelief upon hearing the question thrown at him.

“I don’t really understand what you’re saying because we would never … like my skin is curling when you say just drop back and chuck it deep no matter what,” Franklin said. “I don’t even know what you’re saying. It’s like you’re speaking from Mars.”

“Like you’re speaking Japanese. We have never done that. Just throw the ball up, and maybe he’ll be open, and maybe he’ll catch it,” Franklin explained. “You’re making me uncomfortable. I don’t know what you’re talking about. So yeah, we would not do that.”

James Franklin's comments drew numerous reactions from fans on Instagram. Check out some of them below:

Penn State appears to be playing below its potential

Currently considered one of the top teams in the nation, the Nittany Lions are poised to enhance their record to 6-0 when they face UMass at the weekend. Nonetheless, there is a perception among fans and media that the team has yet to realize its potential.

The belief is that the team needs to maximize the abilities of first-year quarterback Drew Allar. However, Coach James Franklin rejected the idea and mentioned that it triggered a physical reaction when questioned about the prospect of his offense attempting deep passes.

Penn State's average yards per completion stands at 10.81, placing them 104th in the nation in this statistic. The offense is positioned at No. 49 in passing efficiency. Notably, quarterback Drew Allar has made only two deep pass attempts in the season's first five games.

This is evident in the stats of Nittany Lions' offensive players this season. Drew Allar has accumulated 1,092 passing yards and thrown nine touchdown passes.

Among the receiving corps, Keandre Lambert-Smith is the leading receiver for Penn State, with 25 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Warren has contributed with 14 catches for 115 yards and four touchdowns.