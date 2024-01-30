“My Taylor” - Michigan DE Braiden McGregor’s GF Kendall gushes over $50M worth George Kittle’s adorable post-game snaps

Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor and his girlfriend Kendall Murray shared an adorable kiss in celebration after the Wolverines clinched the national championship title earlier this month. It was a lovely moment for the young couple.

However, when George Kittle and his wife Claire were pictured kissing after the San Francisco 49ers won the NFC Championship, Kendall was delighted for the NFL power couple.

On Monday, Claire posted several snaps of the 49ers' post-game celebrations on Instagram, including one of herself and George kissing in the team's locker room. San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend Olivia Culpo were also in the frame.

A few hours later, Kendall took to her Instagram story to upload the sweet picture and wrote:

"My Taylor"

Kittle, who is worth $50 million, had vowed to come back to the Super Bowl when his 49ers team lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs at the big game in 2020. Now, three years later, he will be returning to the Super Bowl, and the San Francisco wideout will be eager to take down the same opponents in this year's postseason finale.

The Chiefs and 49ers will lock horns at the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Braiden McGregor confirms that he will enter 2024 NFL draft

Michigan Wolverines DE Braiden McGregor

Less than a week after Michigan won the national championship title, Braiden McGregor announced that he would be entering the 2024 NFL draft. The defensive end had two years of collegiate eligibility remaining as he did not play his true freshman season and also had the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

However, McGregor is eager to turn pro after a solid season with the Wolverines. During the 2023 college football season, he racked up 26 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three pass deflections and one forced fumble to help Michigan clinch the Big Ten title.

He also recorded two tackles and one sack in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Iowa. In his final game for Michigan, McGregor posted two tackles and two sacks to help his team win the national championship game over the Washington Huskies.