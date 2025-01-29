"My whole life changed": Hollywood star Jamie Foxx reveals life changing moment while playing football

Jamie Foxx, the Hollywood icon known for his award-winning performances, recently shared a pivotal moment from his teenage years that shaped his confidence and outlook. Appearing on Episode 43 of All The Smoke in July 2020—a clip of which was reposted on Instagram Monday—Jamie Foxx reflected on his high school athletic days at Terrell High School in Texas, where he starred as a quarterback and basketball player.

In a video posted on Instagram by @allthesmoke on Tuesday, Foxx described a moment during a scrimmage against McKinney High School that transformed his life:

“They had marched all the way down the field,” Foxx said. “They ran a little bootleg, and I stepped in front, got the interception. My whole life changed after that.”

Foxx referring to his given name before adopting his now-famous stage name, said:

“I went from being sophomore to Eric Bishop.”

“People ask me, how big, what's the biggest moment my life? And that was the biggest moment, getting that interception, and proving that I could do it.”

The interception marked a turning point for Foxx, propelling him to become the team’s starting quarterback in his junior year. In his senior year, he set a school record by passing for over 1,000 yards, a first in Terrell High School’s history.

Despite his success on the field, Foxx didn’t pursue football beyond high school. Instead, his passion for music and performance took center stage.

Jamie Foxx once compared Dak Prescott to Willie Beamen from the movie ‘Any Given Sunday’

Oscar-winning actor and lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan Jamie Foxx once likened Dak Prescott to Willie Beamen, the iconic quarterback he portrayed in the 1999 sports drama Any Given Sunday. In an interview with Andscape in January 2017, Foxx was asked how much of Willie Beamen he saw in Prescott.

“He’s the real life Willie Beamen,” Jamie Foxx said. “But only for the play on the field — not for the antics of what Willie was doing. Not the movie antics, and the arrogance of Beamen.”

Foxx elaborated on what sets Prescott apart as a leader and athlete.

“The quietness of him allows him to navigate,” he said. “Whoever’s in his camp and whoever’s in his corner, whoever got his hand on his shoulder saying, ‘This is the way you do it’ — or if it’s just him — we have to commend that. Because had it been me? I would’ve had a Dak-bar, a Dak-club, Dak-aris. I would have just been absolutely nuts!”

Any Given Sunday, directed by Oliver Stone, is a classic sports drama that showcases the highs and lows of a fictional professional football team.

