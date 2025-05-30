"My wife kind of started crying": Ryan Day makes honest confession about his family's sacrifices in Ohio State journey

It took almost seven years for Ryan Day to win the college football national championship, lifting the trophy this year after a big victory over Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz stadium.

During an interview with Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports, Day mentioned that the biggest sacrifice he made was his time with the family. The pain that his wife and kids endured was something that couldn't be explained in words.

He shared a moment about an interaction with wife, Nina, before he signed the contract with Ohio State in 2019. He took over at the helm from legendary coach Urban Meyer. His wife broke down, saying that it would be the last time they would be having a normal day at home. And she was right.

“I remember the first day it happened, or the night before a press conference, my wife and three kids sat on the couch, and my wife kind of started crying and said, 'This is the last time that will be normal,'" Day said on Thursday.

"And, you know, kind of I rolled my eyes, but she was right. There's so much that comes with it and you have to take it because you're the one who signs a contract, you're the one who takes this on, but it's your family, your wife, your kids, that you know can go through the ups and downs of it all without really any control.”

Day added that his family has gotten stronger, and they continue to support him and his team.

“And so every year for them, they've gotten stronger. And you know, when we did go through diversity this year, they were the ones that were the strength behind that. All for me, the support like, 'Hey, we got this.' Believe me today, I just just go back to work and get this thing straightened out and get it fixed.”

Ryan Day and family received death threats

Each time Ohio State lost a game last season, Ryan Day's wife Nina and their kids were horrified. Particularly, the 13-10 defeat against archrivals Michigan Wolverines in November was unbearable.

They received death threats via messages, and fans surrounded their house. While speaking to reporters in January, Nina mentioned that their 16-year-old son got hate messages and contemplated leaving Columbus.

Day hired armed guards to secure the house. It went on for several weeks, until the Buckeyes made it to the College Football Playoff. The dust finally settled with the national championship but things could've gotten out of control.

Expectations are sky high for him and the program next season.

