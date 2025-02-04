Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL. The 2023 NFL Defensive of the Year has asked the franchise for a trade, likely creating a future struggle between contenders to secure his services.

With Garrett potentially on the move, we look back at his numbers in college, where he played for the Texas A&M Aggies from 2014 to 2016.

Myles Garrett was a standout defensive end from the moment he set foot in College Station. In his freshman season, after arriving as the No. 2 prospect in the nation, the Martin high school product finished with 11.5 sacks (second in the SEC) and 53 tackles. He also set an SEC freshman sack record.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As a sophomore, the Arlington, Texas native might have been even better, leading the SEC with 12.5 sacks while adding 59 tackles, an interception, and five forced fumbles. He was named first-team All-American for the first time.

In his final season with the Aggies, Myles Garrett added 8.5 sacks, 33 tackles and two forced fumbles, as the defensive end was hampered by an ankle injury. The ankle problem forced him to miss two games during the season.

After his junior season, Garrett declared for the 2017 NFL Draft, where he was selected with the first overall pick.

Why did former Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett request a trade?

Despite being consistently among the top five defensive players in football, Myles Garrett has found little team success with the Cleveland Browns. Since he arrived in 2027, the Browns have made two trips to the postseason, never going past the Divisional Round.

This season, Cleveland finished with a 3-14 record, and there's turmoil over the quarterback position, where the trade for Deshaun Watson has turned out to be one of the worst in NFL history.

On Monday, Garrett released a statement to the media asking for a trade out of Cleveland.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent," Myles Garrett said. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Garrett wants to go to a contender and the Browns are from it. While the defensive end has made it clear that he wants out of Cleveland, the organization is not planning to facilitate a trade. Garrett has two years left in his current contract

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback