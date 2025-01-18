"Nah, I don't want to coach no NFL": Deion Sanders' past opinions on potential transition resurfaces amid Cowboys rumors

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is the talk of the town amid rumors of him potentially shifting to the NFL. Recently, it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Joens had a conversation with Coach Prime about replacing Mike McCarthy as the head coach of the team. It was stated both parties had alleged 'mutual interest' in the move.

However, an official interview has not been scheduled yet. Amid these growing rumors, an old clip of Deion Sanders is once again going viral on social media. Last year in April, Coach Prime made an appearance on the 'All the Smoke' podcast.

During his appearance, Deion Sanders had talked about his non-interest in coaching in the NFL. He had stated that he enjoyed developing young talents at the collegiate level and had no plans of moving away as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

"This wasn't the only coaching job," Sanders said. "But this was the job that God told me to get. Nah, I don't want to coach no NFL man. ... It would be hard for me to know this man is making this X number of dollars. Heodon't really want to play no football."

"I just don't feel like I could do it, because I have too much respect for the game. I got too much respect for the game to allow y'all to prostitue it like that man. That stuff bothers me, man. It hurts my heart to see somebody making it and they don't respect the game."

After reports about Coach Prime's potential transition to the Dallas Cowboys, he gave his statement to ESPN about the situation on Monday.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intruiging. I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it's intruiging. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body, the community," Coach Prime said.

Colin Cowherd unsure about Deion Sanders being a good fit for the Cowboys

On Thursday, Colin Cowherd expressed his doubts about Deion Sanders being the replacement for Mike McCarthy. He was skeptical about Coach Prime's abilities to coach at the professional level and doubted if he could lead the Cowboys to success.

"I don't know if Deion Sanders, Prime Time, will be a great coach," Cowherd said. "Let's just be honest about his college football experience. He went 13-12 in two years with arguably the best college quarterback and without an argument, the Heisman Trophy winner, who plays both sides of the ball and in a bad conference, the Big 12. He wouldn't have in the SEC. He wouldn't, even in the Big Ten or the ACC."

Despite the rumors, Deion Sanders is continuing to revamp the Buffs' coaching staff and recruiting top talents for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if he has a change of heart as the 2025 NFL draft nears closer.

