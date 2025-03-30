“Naysayers gonna talk”: Former NFL WR Antonio Brown drops blunt statement while announcing major graduation news

Antonio Brown was a controversial NFL player during his playing days. He famously played his last game against the New York Jets in Tampa Bay on Jan. 2, 2021, before taking off his shirt in the middle of the game and running off the field. He never played an NFL game again after that incident.

However, Brown seems to be getting his life in order off the field. After ending his NFL career, he returned to school at Central Michigan. Based on a Tweet he posted on Sunday, it appears that he is set to graduate in the spring.

"Naysayers gonna talk… I keep working to accomplish goals on my never ending stop to greatness… So much in store… I’ll keep working."

Antonio Brown previously went to school at Central Michigan during his college football days. He was part of the team from 2007 to 2009. However, he did not finish his degree.

In his final college season, he registered 110 receptions for 1198 yards and nine touchdowns. Heading into the 2010 NFL draft, most analysts viewed him as a fifth or sixth-round draft selection. The Pittsburgh Steelers eventually used a pick in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to select Antonio Brown in the sixth round of the draft with the 195th pick.

Brown would go on to play for the Steelers from 2010 to 2018. He played three more seasons after leaving the Steelers, winning the Super Bowl in 2020 with QB Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Antonio Brown uses his Pittsburgh Steelers connections to predict that Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Steelers

NFL free agency opened up in mid-March, and while Antonio Brown had schoolwork to do to finish his degree, he had his eyes on where players were going. While Brown has not played for the Steelers in seven years, he still sometimes makes claims about what the Steelers are going to do. Famously, he was one of the first people to report that Russell Wilson was joining the Steelers last offseason.

In a Tweet on Mar. 25, he claimed that Aaron Rodgers would sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"People can keep doubting… Aaron Rodgers is a Steeler Has been a Steeler And Antonio Brown & CTESPN was the 1st to report it…"

As things stand at the end of March, Aaron Rodgers has not signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers or any NFL team.

