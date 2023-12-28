NC State football injury report ahead of Pop-Tarts Bowl 2023: Updates on Payton Wilson, Demarcus Jones II and more

The NC State Wolfpack went 9-3 this season and are set to play the Kansas State Wildcats in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. ET.

NC State ended its season with a 39-20 win over UNC and won its final five games of the season. Heading into the Pop-Tarts Bowl, NC State has several players opting out but has a rather clean injury report.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

NC State injury report ahead of Pop-Tarts Bowl

NC State only has one player on the injury report ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Payton Wilson's update

Star linebacker Payton Wilson will not be playing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl as he prepares for the NFL draft.

Wilson took to social media to announce his decision to opt out:

"Playing football at NC State and training and competing with my teammates has been an experience that I will treasure for the rest of my life. Now it's time for me to start to prepare for the next chapter of my football career."

This past season, Wilson led the ACC and was fifth in FBS in tackles with 138. The sixth-year senior was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and also led the conference with 17.5 tackles for loss and had six sacks, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Demarcus Jones II's injury update

Running back Demarcus Jones II is still out indefinitely due to an undisclosed injury.

Jones II hasn't played since Oct. 14 against Duke when he caught one pass for 17 yards while also rushing for one yard on one carry.

Although NC State has a rather clean injury report, here is the full list of players who have opted out of the bowl game for the Wolfpack:

Cecil Powell, S (transfer portal)

Jaleel Davis, OT (transfer portal)

Michael Allen, RB (transfer portal)

Jordan Houston, RB (transfer portal)

Darius Edmundson, S (transfer portal)

Joshua Crabtree, WR (transfer portal)

Lyndon Cooper, OL (transfer portal)

Terrell Timmons Jr., WR (transfer portal)

C.J. Clark, DL (transfer portal)

Torren Wright, LB (transfer portal)

MJ Morris, QB (transfer portal)

Jakeen Harris, S (transfer portal)

Cedd Seabrough, TE (transfer portal)

Nate Evans, CB (transfer portal)

Porter Rooks, WR (transfer portal)

Anthony Smith, WR (transfer portal)

Chris Toudle, WR (transfer portal)

Daejuan Thompson, LB (transfer portal)

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season