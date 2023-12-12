Payton Wilson NFL Draft Projection: When is the NC State LB draft eligible?

North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson is set to go into the 2024 NFL draft. The player has used up all of his years of eligibility, since enrolling in the school six years ago in 2017. Wilson initially chose to leave the school in 2022, but decided to forgo an invitation to the 2023 NFL Combine after rumors circulated that his draft stock could tank due to an injury he suffered in the 2022 season.

Wilson had been talking to NFL agents and scouts, about his prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. He summarized the situation:

“Some of them were saying they think I need to put two healthy years together,” Wilson said. “I was hearing from other guys that I could go anywhere from the third round to undrafted or that some teams might not even look at me because of my injuries.”

This year, things are looking different, as he is considered one of the top prospects available on defense. However, there remain some doubts as to his ability to remain healthy.

Payton Wilson's NFL draft projection

Experts have him between the mid-second round or a high third-rounder. Much of it depends on how well he does at the combine and what teams can glance there about his health.

NC State head coach's remarks about Payton Wilson

Head coach Dave Doeren had the highest of praises for Wilson, describing him and his potential towards the end of the season:

“He’s a stud. All the accolades he’s getting are so deserved. He’s earned them,” Doeren said after the team’s win at Virginia Tech. “And, boy, has he suffered to earn them – physically and the emotions of not playing as many times as he’s had to watch. Some players can watch a game and have fun.

"They’re dancing to music. For him, it’s depressing to watch a game. He wants to be on the field. I’m so happy for him and I’m enjoying watching him too. I’m definitely taking it in, because I know he is a generational player.”

Payton Wilson's 2023 stats

Wilson had a remarkable 2023 season with the Wolfpack, winning the Chuck Bednarik, Butkus and ACC Defensive Player of the Year awards. He also received the Consensus All-American and First Team All-ACC Awards.

This season, he had 138 tackles, 69 solo and 69 assists, six sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

