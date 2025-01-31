NCAA & Big Ten make their stance crystal clear in $50M lawsuit brought against them by 300+ former Michigan players

The NCAA and Big Ten have made their stance clear in wanting to dismiss a lawsuit brought against them by more than 300 former Michigan football players. Per reports, the ex-Wolverines stars are seeking $50 million for continued use of the players’ NIL on TV without their permission.

While the NCAA and Big Ten, along with its network, have already filed a motion to dismiss the case, the organizations have appeared to suggest that the plaintiffs' claims are baseless.

"Plaintiffs’ claims are all time-barred," the filing states, pointing to a four-year statute of limitations on antitrust claims. "Their proposed class definition ends in 2016—more than eight years ago—and their claims are based on conduct allegedly occurring between eight years and several decades ago."

The former Michigan players are seeking monetary compensation for what they claim are decades of unlawful NIL use without remuneration. Some of that includes the sales of their jerseys and continued rebroadcast of the Wolverines' games on TV.

When did ex-Michigan players file lawsuit against NCAA and Big Ten?

The initial case against the NCAA and Big Ten was filed in September 2024 by four former Michigan players: Braylon Edwards, Denard Robinson, Michael Martin and Shawn Crable. The quartet has now been joined by several hundred other players who spent time with the program from 1969 to 2015. As of Wednesday, over 340 former players have joined the group.

Sports lawyer and agent Jim Acho is representing the group of Michigan alums. Acho has also represented former NFL and MLB players in similar class-action suits.

“An overwhelming number of players — almost all of whom are all financially successful I might add — reached out, wanting to join this lawsuit because they said it was out of principle,” Acho told the Detroit Free Press.

“Money was made off their backs, they were denied the right to use their name and image and everybody knew decades ago it was wrong. It was unlawful. It was unethical. And these men want to make a statement.”

The NIL policy was introduced to college and high school sports in July 2021. Since then, several college athletes have been able to build their valuation even before going pro. However, before that, there was no method for college athletes to earn any money from any kind of deals.

