NCAA JMU bowl decision: Did JMU get a Bowl waiver from the NCAA? 

The JMU Dukes won't be playing bowl football this year. The NCAA has denied the school a waiver to play bowl football in the 2023 season. JMU has one of the best stories of the year, with the non-Power Five school having a perfect record of 10-0 and being ranked the No. 18 team in the nation.

The Dukes have garnered so much national attention that ESPN's College GameDay will travel there for their Week 12 clash with the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

JMU is in its second year at the FBS after transitioning from the FCS level in 2022. Per NCAA rules, a school that transitions from the FCS level to FBS has to wait two seasons to be able to compete for bowl eligibility. Many expected the NCAA to give the Dukes a pass and issue a waiver to allow them to cash in on their fantastic season.

However, this isn't the case, with the ruling body denying a second request for a waiver earlier on Wednesday. A statement from its Administrative Committee explained the decision:

"Requirements for members transitioning into FBS are based on factors beyond athletics performance. They are intended to ensure schools properly evaluate their long-term sustainability in the subdivision. Sponsoring sports at this level requires increased scholarships, expanded athletics compliance efforts and additional academic and mental health support for student-athletes, and the transition period is intended to give members time to adjust to those increased requirements to position student-athletes at those schools for long-term success."

Reactions from JMU to the NCAA denial

The school reacted to the decision, releasing a statement earlier on Thursday.

"We’re disappointed in the outcome of the NCAA’s review of our request for bowl relief,” JMU said in a statement, “We’re saddened for our university community and, in particular, we’re devastated for our football program, the coaches and student-athletes who have orchestrated an amazing season and earned the opportunity. As we turn the page, we have an incredible week lined up with College GameDay here and our final home game, so we’re focused on maximizing these moments for our university and celebrating our senior class.”