Where is College GameDay Week 12? Schedule, location, date and more explored

Lee Corso and the "College GameDay" bandwagon make a peculiar trip to a non-Power Five school, as the famous ESPN show visits James Madison this week.

The undefeated Sun Belt school will face Appalachian State (4-2) in the penultimate week of the 2023 regular season. The Dukes are No. 18 in the AP Poll but are ineligible to be ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The show will air from 9 a.m. Eastern Time until noon on Saturday, Nov. 18. The show last visited the Harrisonburg campus in 2017. It was also announced that the Jonas Brothers would perform live this Saturday morning.

How to watch "College GameDay" on TV?

"College GameDay" always airs on ESPN, and you can stream it through its app or ESPN+. Fans can watch the show through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

How good has James Madison been this season?

James Madison climbed to No. 18 in the nation after defeating the UConn Huskies 44-6 in Week 11. With that victory, the Dukes improved to an overall record of 10-0. They are currently at the top of the Sun Belt East with a 6-0 record.

In the 2023 season, JMU has faced only one Power Five school, the embattled Virginia Cavaliers, whom it defeated 36-35.

Sadly for JMU, there's a caveat to this resoundingly successful season by the Dukes: they won't be able to contend for the Sun Belt's conference title or attend a bowl game. This is only the second year of James Madison at the FBS level. Per NCAA rules, there's a waiting period of two years after coming into the FBS level to be able to compete in conference or bowl games.

It would be disappointing for fans, given that the Dukes could easily enter the conversation for a spot in the New Year's Six if they maintain a perfect record and get a conference championship. JMU could be the best-ranked school in the Group of Five.

For the moment, the Dukes will have to settle for the visit of ESPN "College GameDay."