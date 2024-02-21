Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found himself featured in Nebraska Cornhuskers Dylan Raiola's social media, who couldn't control his excitement when he saw the Mahomes' latest IG post.

Raiola reposted Mahomes' post onto his story and captioned it,

"3 Stripe"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot via Instagram

The 28-year-old is enjoying his deserved time off from active sports, having won back-to-back Super Bowls. However, given his stature in the sports world, the endorsement deals become part and parcel of life.

Continuing his partnership with sports giant Adidas, the QB promoted his new collection, Mahomes II. He captioned his post,

"⏰ Time is Money💰 Mahomes II

Shop Mahomes 2 and the rest of my signature line now at adidas.com!"

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is a household name in the advertising world. Refraining from signing endorsement deals early in his career, Mahomes has been particular about endorsing only products he used and cared about.

Also read: 3 OTs Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs should target to three-peat as Super Bowl champions next season

Patrick Mahomes sponsorship deals

Since taking the reigns as the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has become the face of various brands. From his playful banter with Troy Polamalu in Head and Shoulders commercials to the iconic "Jake, from State Farm" ads alongside Aaron Rodgers, Mahomes has upped his game in the advertising business.

One of Mahomes' earliest endorsement deals was with Hunt's Ketchup, a nod to his well-known love for the condiment. His partnership with Head and Shoulders, initiated in 2019, highlighted his luscious locks alongside Troy Polamalu.

Post his Super Bowl LIV victory, Mahomes inked a deal with BioSteel Sports, endorsing products he used for years. Notably, instead of a lump sum, Mahomes opted for a stake in the company; quite an investive mindset from the $80 million worth Chiefs superstar.

Expand Tweet

His passion for shoes found expression in an endorsement deal with Adidas, resulting in his line, "Showtime," as part of the Adidas AM 4 Line. His style extends to eyewear, with partnerships with Oakley and his personalized "Mahomes II Signature Series."

Also read: 5 multi-million dollar investments made by Patrick Mahomes

Can Patrick Mahomes ever reach the G.O.A.T level of legendary quarterback Tom Brady? Tell us what you think in the comments below.