5 multi-million dollar investments made by Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is off to the best start to a career by any quarterback in NFL history. In just four years as a starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, he has accumulated an impressive 58-16 overall record while winning an NFL MVP award, Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP, and two AFC Conference Championships.

No doubt Patrick Mahomes is a special talent, and the Chiefs rewarded him with the largest contract in NFL history, including more than 500 million dollars across ten years. Mahomes immediately put his money to work, making several significant investments to increase his financial value. Here are five of his most important assets.

Andrew Petcash @AndrewPetcash The Kansas City Chiefs pay Mahomes well.



He’s on a 10-year contract for a whopping $503,000,000.



It's the richest contract in sports history.

5 Major financial investments made by Patrick Mahomes

#1 - Hyperice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stretching

Hyperice is an athletic brand that focuses on developing recovery products, such as various massagers and stretching devices for different muscle groups. They recently partnered with the NFL and have grown exponentially since then.

Andrew Petcash @AndrewPetcash



Hyperice, a maker of performance recovery products, has 20X'ed its revenue from 10M to 200M in just 3 years.



It recently landed a deal with the NFL and is inching closer to a $1B valuation.



Mahomes is an investor and brand ambassador.

Mahomes is not only one of the brand ambassadors for Hyperice, but he is also one of the company's major investors. He is paid for endorsements, commercials, and advertisements while also owning a stake in the fast-growing company.

#2 - Whoop

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Whoop is another athletic company that is rapidly rising in value. Mahomes made a significant investment in the company in 2020, and less than two years later, they have already tripled in value. They have expanded their compatibility with other major athletic trackers such as Apple Health and Peloton.

WHOOP @whoop



Learn more: #UnlockYourself NEW! Members can now connect their WHOOP account to Apple Health to automatically import activities and share key WHOOP metrics to Apple Health for one complete picture of their overall health.Learn more: bit.ly/3NsTaQy NEW! Members can now connect their WHOOP account to Apple Health to automatically import activities and share key WHOOP metrics to Apple Health for one complete picture of their overall health.Learn more: bit.ly/3NsTaQy #UnlockYourself https://t.co/GiPdZ3Olaw

Whoop tracks workouts and outputs, giving its users critical data to enhance their performance and optimize their routine. It's a relatively similar concept to Fit Bit and other performance trackers.

Patrick Mahomes' most significant business investments

#3 - Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals owners Patrick Mahomes and John Sherman

Owning a professional sports franchise is one of the most profitable businesses worldwide. The value of almost every individual central team increases in value every year, making it a wise investment.

Andrew Petcash @AndrewPetcash 4. The Kansas City Royals,



Mahomes bought a $10M stake in the KC Royals.



2005: $187 million

2010: $341 million

2015: $700 million

2020: $1.02 billion



Mahomes went from a MLB prospect to a MLB owner in only 6 years.

It's an expensive investment, but Mahomes bought a share of the Kansas City Royals baseball team in the MLB shortly after receiving his mega-contract from the Kansas City Chiefs. He immediately committed 10 million dollars to his initial ownership share.

#4 - Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City owner Patrick Mahomes and his family

In addition to buying partial ownership of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, Mahomes also purchased a stake in Sporting Kansas City, a professional soccer team in the MLS. While soccer has historically struggled in the USA, it has been making a rapid surge in financial value and public interest over the last several years.

Mahomes has firmly planted his foundation in Kansas City, owning part of the Royals and Sporting while serving as the quarterback for the Chiefs. His wife, Brittany Matthews, also owns a share of the Kansas City women’s soccer team in the NWSL.

#5 - Whataburger

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Whataburger is a Texas-based fast-food franchise that focuses primarily on burgers and fries, as well as many other traditional fast food-style menu items. Mahomes, from Texas, is part of a new franchise ownership group that partnered with the restaurant to officially bring it to Kansas and Missouri in the Kansas City area.

Leigh Steinberg @leighsteinberg #KansasCity Congratulations to Patrick Mahomes II for assisting in bringing Whataburger to Kansas City! Exciting times ahead for the Missouri and Kansas area with the addition of 30 restaurants over the next 7 years! #Whataburger Congratulations to Patrick Mahomes II for assisting in bringing Whataburger to Kansas City! Exciting times ahead for the Missouri and Kansas area with the addition of 30 restaurants over the next 7 years! #Whataburger #KansasCity https://t.co/03QLaoTG5H

Mahomes continues to strengthen his foundation in Kansas City by bringing 30 Whataburger locations to the area over the next seven years. He has already got the city a Super Bowl ring and will now bring them a popular burger chain.

