5 way-too-early NFL MVP candidates for 2022 season, ft. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

The NFL MVP award is the most prestigious individual honor of each season. The quarterbacks have won the award more than players from any other position, by far. But anyone is eligible to win it if they put up big enough numbers.

While it is still the middle of the 2022 NFL offseason, it's never too early to look ahead to the next season. Here are five of the early favorites to win the 2022 NFL MVP award, based on their betting odds.

#3 (tied) - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (+1000)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

It should come as no surprise that Aaron Rodgers is among the favorites to win the 2022 NFL MVP award. He has already won the award four times in his career, which is the second-most in NFL history, behind only Peyton Manning and his five.

Rodgers has also been the defending NFL MVP for each of the past two consecutive seasons. So, he has clearly been on top of his game recently.

Rodgers' recent form would suggest that he would be the overall favorite to win the award again for the third consecutive year. But the 2022 NFL season could be a bit more challenging for him.

He has lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the offseason, and the Green Bay Packers are yet to acquire replacements for their missing production.

#3 (tied) - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1000)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady led the entire last NFL season in passing yards and touchdowns while finishing in second place in the MVP race, behind only Aaron Rodgers. He has shown no signs of slowing down in his old age, playing as good or better now than he ever has.

He has already won three NFL MVP awards in his career, tied for third most of all time.

Brady will have another year with pretty much the same weapons in the Buccaneers' passing game. All of their key pass-catchers are officially returning for the 2022 NFL season, with the exception of free agent Rob Gronkowski, who could still potentially join the roster prior to the start of the season.

#3 (tied) - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (+1000)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert put together one of the best rookie years in NFL history in the 2020 season when he threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award for his performance.

Herbert followed that up with an even better second season, throwing for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns while being selected to the Pro Bowl.

Most 300-yard-passing games since start of 2020



Justin Herbert 17

Tom Brady 16

Josh Allen 14

Justin Herbert 17
Tom Brady 16
Josh Allen 14
Patrick Mahomes 14

Herbert is off to the most productive statistical start to a career by any quarterback in NFL history. If he continues to play the way he has been so far, he will be right in the mix for the 2022 NFL MVP award.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (+850)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

In just four seasons as a starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has already won an NFL MVP award, a Super Bowl ring, a Super Bowl MVP award, two AFC Championships, and has been selected to four Pro Bowls. He has accomplished more in just four years than most players have done in their entire careers.

While Mahomes is as safe a bet as any to be in the mix for the 2022 NFL MVP award, he will have to do so without Tyreek Hill, his top wide receiver. The Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 offseason, which could potentially slow Mahomes down a bit.

#1 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (+700)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen is the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in the NFL. He has exceeded 420 rushing yards and recorded at least six rushing touchdowns in each of his four seasons in the NFL.

Allen also reached 4,400 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

Best Postseason Pass TD/INT ratio among active QB (min. 10 Pass TD)

(min. 10 Pass TD)



Josh Allen 14.0*

Patrick Mahomes 4.0

Aaron Rodgers 3.5

Matt Ryan 2.9

Joe Flacco 2.5



Josh Allen 14.0 (best in NFL history)
Patrick Mahomes 4.0
Aaron Rodgers 3.5
Matt Ryan 2.9
Joe Flacco 2.5

Allen's skillset, paired with the fact that he is still improving his overall game, makes him a prime candidate for the 2022 NFL MVP award. He is the current betting favorite to win the award and the Buffalo Bills are the current betting favorites to win the Super Bowl for the 2022 NFL season.

