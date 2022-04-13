“Who are you gonna put him in front of?” - NFL analyst boldly claims Josh Allen isn’t a top-five QB 

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. While many around the league would rank him as a top-five quarterback entering the 2022 NFL season, not all would agree that he should be that high up yet.

NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson falls in the latter category. Johnson recently appeared on an episode of First Take to explain that while he has Josh Allen in his top ten current quarterbacks, he won't have him in his top five right now. He said:

"He's not in my top five. I'm sorry. No, he's not in mine. When I look at the list, he's not in mine. However you want to; if you want to go... Aaron Rodgers. I'm not even placing them in order, fellas. I'm going Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and here's one for you, a guy who hasn't even played in a year in Deshaun Watson."

He added:

"I slide him (Allen) in there. And then I got Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert. Now that doesn't mean sitting at six is a bad deal."

Keyshawn Johnson went on to explain that he's not keeping Josh Allen out of the top five for anything he's done wrong but because of the elite competition at the top of the list.

"I understand what you’re saying. We saw him against Kansas City. It was not his fault they let Patrick Mahomes go down the field and cap it off. I get all that. But who are you gonna put him in front of?"

Johnson concluded:

"You’re putting him in front of Brady? You're putting him in front of Patrick? You're putting him in front of Rodgers? I mean, like Joe Burrow just.. Joe Burrow was one Aaron Donald sack away from winning the Super Bowl in his second year in the league. So when you look at that, who are you putting him in front of?"

Johnson would have Allen ranked around seventh behind Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert based on his explanation.

Josh Allen is the betting favorite to win the 2022 NFL MVP award

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

It appears the oddsmakers have a higher opinion of Allen than Keyshawn Johnson does entering the 2022 NFL season. Most sports books have listed Allen as the current odds favorite to win the 2022 NFL MVP award. His betting line currently sits at around seven to one across several different sports books.

