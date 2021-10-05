5 reasons why Justin Herbert could be the NFL's next big franchise QB

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is one of the very best young quarterbacks in the NFL. He is off to a very promising start to hs young career and appears to be on an upward trajectory. He has all the tools to be successful. Here are five reasons why Justin Herbert is going to be a superstar when he fully develops.

5 Reasons why Justin Herbert is a rising star

#1 Excellent rookie season

In 2020, Justin Herbert had one of the very best rookie seasons by a quarterback in NFL history. He completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 4336 passing yards and 31 touchdowns against just ten interceptions. He chipped in an additional 234 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He got progressively better as the year went on and didn't throw an interception in his last three games of the season.

Pete Prisco @PriscoCBS The rookie quarterbacks have had a rough go of it this year. It makes what Justin Herbert did last season so much more impressive. He is the real deal. The rookie quarterbacks have had a rough go of it this year. It makes what Justin Herbert did last season so much more impressive. He is the real deal.

#2 Winning games

One of the most difficult things to do as a rookie quarterback in the NFL is learn how to win games. The competition in the NFL is so difficult and winning is hard to come by. Justin Herbert had a 6-9 record in 2020. Seven of his nine losses were by just one possession, two of them in overtime. He won his final four starts of the season and currently has a winning record this season.

#3 Continuing to progress and mature

The 2021 version of Justin Herbert appears to be better than the previous year. He won two of his first three games, with the only loss coming against the Dallas Cowboys by a field goal as time expired. His completion percentage was impressive in his rookie season but he has improved even further to 69.8 so far this year.

#4 Rising to the occassion

Justin Herbert has shown up in big games when he's needed to. He has won his last four in a row against divisional opponents in the AFC West, accounting for 12 touchdowns and no interceptions in the process. This includes his last two matchups against the elite Kansas City Chiefs, with both games being played at Arrowhead Stadium.

#5 Organizational support

The Chargers have done a good job supporting their young quarterback with legitimate offensive weapons and a solid offensive line. He has several weapons in the passing game and a line to protect him. The organization is showing faith in Justin Herbert, as they should. They are setting him up as best as possible for sustained success.

Edited by Piyush Bisht