NFL games today: 5 QB battles to watch out for on Sunday 

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and Week 3 plays host to several mouthwatering QB battles. QB battles always lead the storylines before any game, with all eyes on the two quarterbacks on the field in every game.

The best quarterbacks can decide games on a handful of plays. As offenses get more sophisticated, quarterbacks get better and better. As the league trends towards leaning on the passing game, quarterbacks are now the vital cogs in the offensive machine. Watching great QB battles is like viewing two gladiators go to war.

Here are five big QB battles on the card for Week 3.

Five big QB battles to brace for in Week 3

#1 - Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert could develop into one of the great QB battles and rivalries in the next few years. Herbert shone in his rookie season as he charged towards winning the ROY award. A big-arm and big-play ability means Herbert will be the perfect quarterback now into the future.

Herbert kicked off his season by performing admirably as the Chargers downed the Washington Football Team in Week 1. The young quarterback crashed down to earth somewhat as he threw two interceptions in a loss against the Cowboys.

Patrick Mahomes comes into the game with a September defeat on his resume. The bitter taste of losing will sting Mahomes, and he'll be hungry to get back to winning ways in Week 3. Often, QB battles are intriguing because the quarterbacks are often stylistically different.

Here, both quarterbacks are incredibly similar in style. Herbert and Mahomes possess mighty arms and the skill to make throws off-platform. The Chiefs' high-scoring offense forces the opposition teams' quarterback to throw the ball and attack.

Herbert is more than capable of doing that. If this game descends into a shootout, it could be one of the great QB battles we've seen. Herbert won't blink, and Mahomes isn't going anywhere. Gunslinging quarterbacks were designed for QB battles.

2 - Justin Fields vs. Baker Mayfield

The Justin Fields era is now! The rookie enters the NFL fray as Andy Dalton is out with a knee injury. Fields is one of the most exciting quarterback prospects to join the league in a long time. His record at Ohio State was phenomenal.

Fields won't come into the game completely cold; he played most of the game last week after Dalton exited. He didn't enjoy the game as he completed six passes, threw one interception, and posted an ugly 4.4 QBR rating.

The challenge only gets stiffer for Fields as the Bears take on the Cleveland Browns. The Bears' offensive line is dealing with injuries and inconsistency and is facing off against a formidable Browns defensive line.

None of that should faze the rookie. He consistently bounced back from adversity while playing for the Buckeyes. Fields' arm is a legitimate NFL-caliber arm, and he is a viable threat with his legs. If Fields can keep the Browns off-balance, he's got a shot.

The contrast couldn't be starker when comparing these two. Baker Mayfield plays behind an elite offensive line, plays for one of the rising coaching stars, and has elite weapons all over the field. Mayfield is now looking comfortable in an NFL offense.

However, when analyzing QB battles like this, Fields is arguably more talented. The Browns are an efficient offense, and they are the better team. But if Fields can demonstrate the big-play ability that Dalton can't, he could keep the Bears in the game. Tyrod Taylor hurt the Browns with his legs, and Fields can do the same.

For Mayfield, the Bears' defense is tough and physical, and they won't back down from corralling Chubb and Kareem Hunt. That may force more pressure onto Mayfield, and the game could take on a different complexion.

QB battles often take on many various forms, and this QB battle could develop into a cerebral affair. QB battles can often become battles between playcallers. Stefanski and Nagy will relsih this one.

3 - Jameis Winston vs. Mac Jones

If the other QB battles promise big throws and intriguing tactical fights, this one promises to be attritional. Last year, the Saints' defense finished as the only unit to rank in the top five against passes and runs. They are an elite unit that boasts playmakers all over the field.

That's why it's the first litmus test for rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The Alabama product is a polished, composed quarterback, and he makes good decisions. That's why he won the starting job over Cam Newton in training camp.

Jones is the complete opposite of Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. The former Buccaneer owns a rocket arm, and he is physically imposing. Unfortunately, he isn't calm and composed, and that causes Winston to throw many interceptions.

Bill Belichick's defense is notoriously difficult to decipher. The Patriots mix coverages and rotate in and out of different formations in a bid to confuse the quarterback.

This QB battle is fascinating. These quarterbacks are different, but they have the same challenges in front of them. Two great secondaries will cause the quarterback's problems.

One or two clutch throws often win QB battles. This game might get decided by a few select throws. Great defensive minds can wreck QB battles, so the manner in which each quarterback rises above that could swing the game.

4 - Kirk Cousins vs. Russell Wilson

The QB battle in Minnesota could be a wild one. The Vikings' offense sparked into life in the Arizona desert in Week 2. Kirk Cousins threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings lost heartbreakingly.

All quarterbacks require top weapons to help them. Cousins has that with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. The Seahawks' secondary was heavily attacked by Ryan Tannehill and Julio Jones last week.

One of the primary reasons behind that success was setting Derrick Henry loose. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's offensive philosophy is that the run sets up the pass. If Minnesota can establish the run, Cousins could excel again.

QB battles often stand out when both quarterbacks share the same strengths. Cousins is an excellent play-action passer with a pretty deep ball. One can say the same about Russell Wilson.

New coordinator Shane Waldron is unlocking the play-action game for Wilson, and the Seahawks quarterback is sizzling on the deep passing plays in the play-action game.

The Seahawks' secondary is there to get exploited, likewise for the Vikings. The more aggressive quarterback may triumph in this battle. Deep shots will be there for both players, which could prove vital in determining the winner.

Lastly, QB battles are also mental tests. Cousins needs to win. Falling to 0-3 will pile pressure on him. For Wilson, winning is critical in the brutal NFC West. QB battles don't come any more aesthetically pleasing than Wilson vs. Cousins.

5 - Matthew Stafford vs. Tom Brady

As QB battles go, it doesn't get much better than this one. Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers head west to Hollywood for a showdown with Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

Brady has started the 2021 season in ominous form. The legendary quarterback is throwing more big-time throws than any other quarterback, and he is marrying that with classic Tom Brady accuracy.

Brady lives for these games. He's played in so many titanic clashes that the bright lights won't bother him. Stafford is the wildcard in this equation. Due to playing for the Lions, Stafford never got the chance to play these games. Now, in his third game as a Ram, he squares off against arguably the greatest player ever.

The Stafford and McVay alliance has begun brilliantly. The former Lion still possesses all the gunslinger skills, but he is marrying that with better efficiency, down to McVay's genius.

Some QB battles often see one player cede a psychological advantage towards the other. This is not one of those instances. Stafford has waited 12 years for a moment like this. He won't cower to Brady, and you can bet that Brady doesn't fear a defense that boasts Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

The QB battles don't get any better than watching Stafford and Brady go to work on two of the best offenses in the NFL. It's no surprise that this game is getting billed as the game of the week. It could be one for the ages. NFL Network might need to bookmark this under the epic quarterback battles folder.

