Why is Aaron Rodgers not playing in the Pro Bowl 2022?

Aaron Rodgers was selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl for his outstanding performance during the 2021 NFL season. He was one of the best quarterbacks all season long, while helping the Green Bay Packers earn the top seed in the NFC Playoffs. The Packers ended the season tied for the most wins in the NFL, with a 13-4 record in the regular season.

Rodgers played even better than the Packers' 13-4 record this season. He played in 15 complete games and recorded a 13-2 record in those games, including winning streaks of eight and five consecutive games. He threw for 4,115 yards this season, one of only ten quarterbacks to eclipse 4,000 passing yards. He was also ranked fourth with 37 touchdown passes.

While the cumulative statistics were solid, the efficiency numbers were even more impressive. Aaron Rodgers recorded a 69.2 QBR and 111.9 passer rating, both the highest marks in the NFL. He has thrown just four interceptions all season against his 37 touchdwon passes, the best ratio by a wide margin. Rodgers was locked in this year and dominated opposing defenses on a weekly basis.

Rodgers' incredible season earned him a spot on the NFC roster for the 2022 Pro Bowl. He was also selected to be the starting quarterback in the game, voted the top quarterback in the conference. Unfortunately, he will be unable to participate in the game, despite being named the starter.

Rodgers has been dealing with a nagging toe injury for the majority of the season, which he fractured in the middle of the year. He is choosing to exclude himself from the 2022 Pro Bowl because of the injury. He doesn't want to risk making the injury any worse in an exhibition game. He will use the 2022 NFL offseason to recover from a fractured toe.

Who will replace Aaron Rodgers in the 2022 Pro Bowl?

Kirk Cousins has been selected as the replacement quarterback for Aaron Rodgers in the 2022 Pro Bowl. He recorded a 103.1 passer rating this season, the fourth best in the NFL, while throwing 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. While he was much less efficient than Rodgers, Cousins' 4,221 passing yards exceeded Rodgers' total.

Kirk Cousins will join Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson, who will replace Tom Brady, as the three quarterbacks on the NFC roster. The 2022 Pro Bowl is set to kick off at 3:00 ET on Sunday, February 6th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

