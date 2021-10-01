Stats suggest Kirk Cousins is playing better than Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Kirk Cousins entered the 2021 NFL season with a lot to prove. His future as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings was in serious question. He has been mediocre since getting the job and the Vikings appear to be nearing a rebuild soon. They failed to make the playoffs last season and were not expected to do so this year either.

With Kellen Mond already on the roster and a projected high draft pick this year, the Vikings should have options for their plans at quarterback. But, for now, Cousins is not done yet. He is playing like someone who is fighting to keep his job. Alternatively, he could be auditioning to be a starter somewhere else too. Regardless, he looks determined to prove his worth this season.

Cousins has been so good this year that he has outperformed some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL through three games. Statistically, a very strong case can be made that he is playing even better than Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes so far. If he keeps up the pace that he is on, he may even be in the mix for the NFL MVP award at the end of the season.

Kirk Cousins is outperforming Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Brady is, of course, the greatest quarterback of all time. The defending Super Bowl champion quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is having yet another strong start. So far, he has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 1087 yards with ten touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a 66.3 QBR and a 109.3 passer rating this season.

Mahomes is off to the best start to a career of any quarterback of all time. In three years as a starter, he has already won an MVP and a Super Bowl MVP. He is off to yet another impressive start statistically this season, completing 70.3 percent of his passes for 940 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 76.1 QBR and 11.7 passer rating.

Cousins is outperforming both Brady and Mahomes in all of the efficiency statistics. He has completed 73.9 percent of his passes for 918 yards and eight touchdowns. Impressively, Cousins has yet to throw an interception this season on his way to a stellar 78 QBR and 118.3 passer rating.

Not only has he been better than both Brady and Mahomes by several standards, but Cousins has also been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season. He currently ranks fourth in completion percentage, second in QBR and fourth in passer rating. Cousins is making a statement so far that he still deserves a starting quarterback job.

