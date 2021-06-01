2021 NFL Schedule: Minnesota Vikings game-by-game scores & Win-loss record predictions

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a disappointing (7-9) finish to the 2020-2021 NFL season. Minnesota will enter the new season with questions over their quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins is on thin ground at the Vikings and if he doesn't perform, the Vikings will shop him during the trade deadline.

Minnesota brought in a new quarterback during the 2021 NFL draft. The Vikings attempted to trade up in the draft to select quarterback Justin Fields but couldn't find a team to make a deal with for the exchange. Instead, the Vikings selected Kellen Mond from Texas A&M.

Minnesota added veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson during free agency. The Minnesota Vikings will need to dodge a slow start this season. Kirk Cousins is playing for his career with the Vikings in 2021.

Minnesota Vikings 2021 Schedule- Predictions

Here's a game-by-game prediction of how the Minnesota Vikings' 2021 season might turn out:

Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: W 24-17

The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2021 season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati is welcoming back their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow who missed a lot of action last season after tearing his ACL. The Vikings will come into Cincinnati and run the football effectively to get their first win of the season.

Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals

Prediction: L 31-24

The Vikings will begin their 2021 season with back-to-back road games. They'll travel across the country from Cincinnati to meet the Cardinals in Week 2. Minnesota will suffer a long trip out west and fall short of winning back-to-back games to open their season.

Week 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Prediction: L 35-21

Minnesota will host the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener. The Vikings will have one of their most challenging home openers in recent years. Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf will spoil the Vikings' first game at home.

Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns

Prediction: L 42-14

Minnesota will stay at home again for Week 4 where they'll meet the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland will have one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2021. Kirk Cousins will struggle to move the football against the Browns' pass rush, and the Vikings will lose back-to-back home games.

Week 5: vs. Detroit Lions

Prediction: W 24-10

The Vikings will host the Detroit Lions for their third straight home game in 2021. Minnesota should handle their business against the Lions, who lack talent on offense. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings will snap their three-game losing streak with a win over a division rival.

Week 6: at Carolina Panthers

Prediction: W 24-21

Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold have had similar NFL careers to this date. The Panthers' offense will give the Vikings defense a tough time throughout the game. Minnesota will lean on their star running back Dalvin Cook to lead them to their second straight victory.

Week 7: Bye Week

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into their bye week at the right time. Minnesota is (3-3) and has areas that need to be improved. If the Vikings want to make the playoffs, they'll need Cousins to be flawless for the rest of the season after a few solid weeks in the beginning.

Week 8: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Prediction: L 24-17

The Dallas Cowboys squeezed out a hard-fought win against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2020 season. Minnesota lost to a Cowboys team without their starting quarterback Dak Prescott last season. With Prescott leading the Cowboys into Minnesota, the Vikings will lose their first game after their bye week.

Week 9: at Baltimore Ravens

Prediction: L 35-10

Minnesota will have trouble containing Lamar Jackson and J.K. Dobbins. Kirk Cousins will have to throw the football 40-50 times during the game. The Vikings will lose back-to-back games after coming off their bye week.

Week 10: at Los Angeles Chargers

Prediction: W 17-10

The Minnesota Vikings are entering their second straight road game against the Chargers in Week 10. Kirk Cousins will outperform the Chargers young quarterback.

Week 11: vs. Green Bay Packers

Prediction: W 24-21

The Green Bay Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers for their Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Jordan Love has had a rough 2020-21 season. The Vikings will struggle in the first half but will make a strong comeback and win on a last-second field goal.

Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: L 35-21

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a big win against the Packers but will fail to continue their winning streak. Trey Lance will have the best game of his rookie season against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12. The 49ers' defense will cause Kirk Cousins to turn over the football, setting up their offense with great opportunities.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

Week 13: at Detroit Lions

Prediction: W 28-14

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. Minnesota will bounce back against a struggling Detroit Lions team. Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson will have massive games against a struggling Lions' defense.

Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: L 35-10

The Vikings will continue their roller coaster of a season with another change in fortune. When the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Minnesota in Week 14, they will dominate the Vikings. The Vikings' offense will struggle against the Steelers' top ten defense in their loss.

Week 15: at Chicago Bears

Prediction: L 24-17

The Minnesota Vikings are getting their first crack against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Fields is having a spectacular rookie season, and the Bears' defense is riding a hot streak. Khalil Mack will make life miserable for Kirk Cousins, sacking him four times and forcing three turnovers.

Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Prediction: L 42-24

The Vikings will meet a familiar face in Week 16 when they travel to Los Angeles to face Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Los Angeles is on a hot streak, winning five of their last six games. Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook will struggle against the number one defense in the NFL.

Week 17: at Green Bay Packers

Prediction: W 28-17

The Minnesota Vikings will complete a sweep of the head-to-head series against the Packers. Kirk Cousins will have a big game connecting with Justin Jefferson for two touchdowns.

Week 18: vs. Chicago Bears

Prediction: L 35-17

The Minnesota Vikings are entering their final game of the 2021 season looking to play spoilers. Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is on his way to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and leading the Bears to an NFC North division title. The Minnesota Vikings will start rookie quarterback Kellen Mond against the Bears and part ways with Kirk Cousins after the 2021 season.