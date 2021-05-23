Minnesota Vikings: All-Time offensive starting lineup

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the most historic franchises in the NFL. Minnesota has played a total of 61 seasons as an NFL franchise. The Vikings have played a total of 918 games in the NFL and hold an overall franchise record of (495-412-11).
Minnesota has played 51 total playoff games in its franchise history. The Vikings have an overall playoff record of (21-30). They've made four trips to the Super Bowl but have failed to win the big game.
The Minnesota Vikings have had a number of talented players. Minnesota has had some of the top offensive players in the NFL. Let's take a look at the all-time starting offensive lineup for the Minnesota Vikings.
Minnesota Vikings Starting Offensive Lineup
QB: Fran Tarkenton (1961-1966, 1972-1978)
Fran Tarkenton played for 13 years with the Minnesota Vikings. He posted an overall record of (91-73-6). Tarkenton led the Minnesota Vikings to four playoff appearances. Three of the four playoff runs landed the Vikings in the Super Bowl.
Tarkenton was selected to 9 Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team. He was also selected as the NFL MVP. He put together an amazing stat line during his time in Minnesota.
Fran Tarkenton's Career Stats with the Minnesota Vikings
- Completions: 2,635
- Attempts: 4,569
- Completion percentage: 57.7%
- Passing yards: 33,098 yards
- Touchdowns: 239
- Interceptions: 194
RB: Adrian Peterson (2007-2016)
Adrian Peterson played for 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings. He had the most successful part of his career with Minnesota. Peterson was selected to 7 Pro Bowls, four NFL All-Pro teams and the Hall of Fame All-2010's team.
Adrian Peterson won an NFL MVP award during his time with the Vikings. He's the last non-quarterback to win the award. Peterson also won the 2007 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2008 Bert Bell award, 2012 AP Offensive Player of the Year and the 2012 Bert Bell award.
Adrian Peterson put together an amazing stat line over the 10 years he spent with the Minnesota Vikings.
Adrian Peterson's Career Stats with the Minnesota Vikings
- Attempts: 2,418
- Rushing yards: 11,747 yards
- Yards per attempt: 4.9 yards
- Rushing touchdowns: 97
#1 WR: Cris Carter (1990-2001)
Cris Carter will go down as the best Minnesota Vikings wide receiver of all-time. Carter spent 12 successful seasons with the Vikings. During the 12 seasons, Cris Carter was selected to 8 Pro Bowls, 2 NFL All-Pro teams and the Hall of Fame All-1990's Team.
Carter was also the 1999 Walter Payton Man of the Year. Cris Carter helped the Minnesota Vikings make eight playoff appearances. The numbers that Cris Carter produced in Minnesota landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Cris Carter's Career Stats with the Minnesota Vikings
- Receptions: 1,004
- Receiving yards: 12,383 yards
- Yards per reception: 12.3 yards
- Touchdowns: 110
#2 WR: Randy Moss (1998-2004, 2010)
Randy Moss is the best deep threat wide receiver to ever play in the NFL. Moss played 8 successful seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. During his time with the Minnesota Vikings, Randy Moss was selected to five Pro Bowls, three NFL All-Pro teams and the Hall of Fame All-2000's Team.
During his rookie season, Moss was named the 1998 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Randy Moss helped the Vikings make four playoff appearances. During his four playoff runs with the Vikings, Randy Moss caught 74 passes for 723 yards and nine touchdowns.
The stats that Moss produced in Minnesota helped him get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Randy Moss' Career Stats with the Minnesota Vikings
- Receptions: 587
- Receiving yards: 9,316 yards
- Yards per reception: 15.9 yards
- Touchdowns: 92
TE: Steve Jordan (1982-1994)
Steve Jordan played 13 successful seasons with the Minnesota Vikings at tight end. During those 13 seasons, Jordan was selected to the Pro Bowl a total of six times. He also helped the Vikings make seven playoff appearances.
During seven playoff appearances, Steve Jordan caught 26 passes for 343 yards and one touchdown. Jordan played his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings. Steve Jordan put together a successful stat line for a tight end while playing for the Vikings.
Steve Jordan's Career Stats with the Minnesota Vikings
- Receptions: 498
- Receiving yards: 6,307 yards
- Yards per reception: 12.7
- Touchdowns: 28
Looking at the talent the Minnesota Vikings had on the offensive side of the ball, it's shocking to think that none of these players ever won a Super Bowl.