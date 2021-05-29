Chicago Bears' Justin Fields projected to be one of the top rookie performers in NFL this season 

There is a lot of excitement in Chicago this season with the prospect of rookie quarterback Justin Fields under center. ESPN´s Mike Clay agrees, ranking the Bears' first-year play-caller highly in his recently released rookie top 10 leaderboard.

Where did Justin Fields rank in ESPN's leaderboard?

The Bears rookie quarterback ranked third on ESPN´s top 10 rookie leaderboard passing and touchdown category. Clay rated Fields only behind Jacksonville´s Trevor Lawrence and the New York Jets´ Zach Wilson.

Which rookie QB will throw the most TDs? 🏈@MikeClayNFL predicts rookie leaders in 10 stat areas: https://t.co/s8AUt09ISH pic.twitter.com/ptodEnLDsz — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) May 27, 2021

He projects that Justin Fields will throw for 3,187 yards and 18 touchdowns. The number 12 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft is ranked ahead of the 49ers Trey Lance and Patriots Mac Jones.

Here are Mike Clay´s rankings:

Passing yards and touchdowns

1. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: 4,269 yards, 23 pass TDs

2. Zach Wilson, New York Jets: 3,993 yards, 20 pass TDs

3. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: 3,187 yards, 18 pass TDs

4. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers: 2,464 yards, 16 pass TDs

5. Mac Jones, New England Patriots: 1,410 yards, 7 pass TDs

Fields tops the QB rushing yards

In the quarterback rushing category, Chicago's Justin Fields tops the list with a projected 463 yards. He slightly edges out Niners rookie Trey Lance, who was taken nine places ahead of him in the draft.

Quarterback rushing yards

1. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: 463

2. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers: 437

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: 288

4. Zach Wilson, New York Jets: 264

5. Mac Jones, New England Patriots: 67

The big offseason question in Chicago is when will the Bears hand over the offense to the former Ohio State quarterback?

The Bears need to be brave

In his column, ESPN's Mike Clay predicts that Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback in Chicago by week four. The Bears head coach has already named new free agent signing Andy Dalton as the week one starter, but that hasn't stopped calls to start Fields immediately.

Most NFL pundits and Bears fans want to see Justin Fields given the opportunity to turn the franchise around right from the outset this season. Veteran QB Andy Dalton struggled last year in Dallas and lacks the explosive playmaking ability of the rookie Fields.

It's time for Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy to be brave and go with their rookie quarterback.