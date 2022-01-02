Patrick Mahomes vs Joe Burrow: Who's the better QB?

There is no doubt that Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Mahomes is 26 years old while Burrow is 25 years old, so they are both just getting started in their promising careers.

Mahomes is in his fourth season as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Burrow is in his second with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both Mahomes and Burrow have put up excellent numbers to start their careers, including impressive performances in the 2021 NFL season.

The Chiefs and Bengals both appear to have studs locked in at the quarterback position for many years to come.

They are both excellent, but the real question surrounds which one is better right now.

Patrick Mahomes is a better quarterback than Joe Burrow

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Now in his fourth season as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes is off to one of the best starts by any player in NFL history. He has already won the NFL MVP award, a Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP and two AFC Championships.

That would be impressive for a full career, but Mahomes accomplished all of it in just three years.

In fact, all of those accolades, with the exception of one AFC Championship, were already accomplished by the end of his second season.

If Burrow wants to somewhat keep pace with Mahomes' standards, he would need to do all of that by the end of the 2021 NFL season.

Nothing is impossible, of course, but it's not likely.

From a statistical standpoint, Burrow is having a breakout year in 2021. He is currently on pace to eclipse 4,500 passing yards and throw 34 touchdown passes entering Week 17.

He has a 105 passer rating and 52.7 QBR. Even in a "down year" for Mahomes, he is putting up bigger numbers and comparable efficiency.

Entering Week 17, Mahomes' 4,310 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns are both higher than Burrow's totals. Mahomes' 13 interceptions were less than Burrow's 14 and his 59 QBR is higher.

Their 2021 statistics are comparable, but Burrow. in his best season so far, comes nowhere close to what Mahomes has done historically.

Mahomes' best statistical season was in 2018, when he won the NFL MVP award. He threw for a massive 5,097 passing yards and recorded 52 total touchdowns.

Burrow won't come anywhere close to those totals in 2021 and is highly unlikely to win the NFL MVP award (this season).

He may not even reach Mahomes' total of 2020, his second-best season, when he threw for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdown passes.

Burrows' most impressive number this season is likely his 105 passer rating. Mahomes has eclipsed that mark in each of his last three seasons.

While Joe Burrow is an excellent young quarterback, he has not yet reached the same level as Patrick Mahomes.

Whether based on statistics or accomplishments, it's not particularly close, at least not yet.

