"Everything about Joe Burrow reminds me of Tom Brady": Former NFL coach feels Bengals QB is a future Hall of Famer

Rex Ryan, an ESPN NFL analyst and former New York Jets (from 2009 to 2014) and Buffalo Bills (from 2015 to 2016) head coach, is utterly in love with Joe Burrow.

Speaking on ESPN's Get Up!, Ryan admitted how much Burrow reminded him of Tom Brady:

"He reminds me so dang much of Tom Brady; it's sick. The way he looks, the way he throws the football, the way he conducts himself. He's amazing."

Get Up @GetUpESPN "Everything about [Joe Burrow] reminds me of Tom Brady." —Rex Ryan 👀 "Everything about [Joe Burrow] reminds me of Tom Brady." —Rex Ryan 👀 https://t.co/iDncFYkyps

That is, of course, a massive statement. Brady is, as anyone knows, a future Hall of Fame quarterback with the most records among quarterbacks (and probably among all other NFL positions), and the GOAT through and through. There are hardly any more generous compliments than being compared to Brady.

Ryan's commentary comes after the Cincinnati Bengals won big against AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.

The Bengals won the clash 41-17 at MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Burrow attempted 38 passes, completing 23 for 416 yards (an average of 10.9 yards per pass), three touchdowns and one interception, and finished the game with a passer rating of 113.5. He also ran once but did not gain any yards.

After seven games this year, Burrow attempted 212 passes, completing 146 for 1,956 yards (an average of 9.2 yards per pass), 17 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and has a passer rating of 108.9.

As a rookie, Burrow played only ten complete games. In Week 11, against the Washington Football Team, he tore the ACL and the MCL in his left knee apart from some damage to his PCL and meniscus. Burrow was later placed on injured reserve, ending his rookie season.

"Best college receiver" - Ryan on Ja'Marr Chase

It's not just Burrow who has earned Ryan's praise; rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has also found a place in Ryan's mentions.

Speaking on Chase, Ryan said:

"I thought he was the best college receiver I've ever seen. I'll stand by that. He's going to make All-Pro as a rookie.

Get Up @GetUpESPN "Everything about [Joe Burrow] reminds me of Tom Brady." —Rex Ryan 👀 "Everything about [Joe Burrow] reminds me of Tom Brady." —Rex Ryan 👀 https://t.co/iDncFYkyps

Against the Ravens, Chase had eight receptions for 201 yards (an average of 25.1 yards per reception) and one touchdown.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After seven games, the wide receiver has 35 receptions for 754 yards (an average of 21.5 yards per reception) and six touchdowns.

Given Ryan's love for Burrow and Chase, it is no surprise that he considers the Bengals the strongest team in the AFC North; the amazement is Ryan awarding the title to the team by virtue of their defense rather than the offense.

Edited by Piyush Bisht