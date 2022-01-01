If Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears, then Joe Burrow definitely owns the Ravens

When Aaron Rodgers screamed at the Chicago Bears and their fans that he owns them, he wasn't necessarily wrong. In 27 starts against them in his career, he has a 22-5 overall record with 62 touchdown passes.

He beat them twice in the 2021 NFL season while the Green Bay Packers were on their way to another NFC North division title. The Chicago Bears have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Aaron Rodgers has "owned" the Chicago Bears for a long time now. Even though Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is just getting started in his NFL career, he, like Rodgers, can claim ownership over the Baltimore Ravens team this year.

Joe Burrow owns the Baltimore Ravens

Joe Burrow absolutely dominated the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL season. In Week 16, he threw for a massive 525 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in a 41-21 blowout by the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the second time this year the Bengals blew out the Ravens, defeating them 41-17 for the first time, while Burrow threw for 416 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

In two victories, Burrow totaled 941 passing yards and seven touchdowns while winning by a combined 82-38 points. It's fair to say that Burrow owned the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL season. In fact, he owned the Ravens this year, more so than Aaron Rodgers, who owned the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers, also, posted a perfect 2-0 record this season against the team he owns. He threw for 436 passing yards and six passing touchdowns combined across two victories. The Packers won by a combined score of 69-44 in the two meetings. Rodgers owned the Bears this year, but not as much as Burrow owned the Ravens.

Burrow posted nearly double the number of passing yards in his two games against the Ravens as Rodgers did in his two games against the Bears. Burrow, also, threw an additional touchdown pass. The Bengals' average margin of victory is 22 points, while the Packers are 12.5 points.

In reference to the 2021 NFL season alone, if Rodgers owns the Bears then, without question, Burrow owns the Ravens. While Rodgers has owned the Bears over the span of his entire career, Burrow is just getting started.

He is in just the second year of his promising career. He has a long way to go if he wants the same ownership status as Rodgers, but 2021 clearly goes to Burrow.

