What is Aaron Rodgers' record against Chicago Bears?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on the Chicago Bears for the second time this season in Week 14 today in what is the oldest rivalry in the NFL. No, this matchup is not a fight for the NFC North division crown or even bragging rights.

The battle today between two of the league's most storied franchises is all about pride... at least it is for the Bears.

Aaron Rodgers has made it known that he "owns" the Chicago Bears, saying so publicly when a Bears fan began taunting him after a touchdown scamper during their first matchup this season.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX "I STILL OWN YOU." - Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans "I STILL OWN YOU." - Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans https://t.co/7S0cuzXJAG

How many wins and losses does Aaron Rodgers have as a starter against the Chicago Bears?

For Aaron Rodgers to make the statement "I own you" to a fan speaks to his dominance over the franchise. As a starter against the Chicago Bears, Aaron Rodgers has an overall record of 21-5.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has thrown for 6,208 yards with 57 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. Perhaps the most glaring win in the rivalry against the Bears was when Rodgers and the Packers defeated them by a score of 21-14 in the NFC Championship Game in January of 2011.

The battle was to determine which team would move on to the Super Bowl that year to face the AFC Champion Pittsburgh Steelers.

In an ironic twist of fate, the win over the Bears in that championship game meant that the Packers would hoist the George Halas trophy...which is named after the legendary coach and former owner of the Chicago Bears.

Halas was also one of the founders of the NFL in 1920.

Aaron Rodgers looks for win 22 today in the storied rivalry

The Green Bay Packers currently have an overall record of 9-3 and are in second place in the race for the top spot in the NFC playoff seeding. The Arizona Cardinals are in top spot with an 10-2 record, but the Packers defeated the then unbeaten Cardinals (and short-handed might I add) in Week 8.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are 4-8 and struggling to find their existence. To add insult to injury, their head coach, Matt Nagy, is getting more attention than the team's poor performances as fans in the city have been chanting 'fire Nagy' and not only Bears games but Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks games as well.

Bears Talk @NBCSBears "Fire Nagy' chants at the UC "Fire Nagy' chants at the UC https://t.co/KFGKP7tyAa

Ben Pope @BenPopeCST Blackhawks crowd is chanting "Fire Nagy" now... Blackhawks crowd is chanting "Fire Nagy" now...

Good luck today to the Chicago Bears against their rival and apparent owner, Aaron Rodgers.

