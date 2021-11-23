"Lost some of the locker room last season, but now it's gone" - Matt Nagy's time with Chicago Bears might soon be up 

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy joined the team in the 2018-2019 season after leaving the staff of offensive guru Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs. Since the Chiefs are known for their high-flying, high-scoring offensive units that have Nagy as the offensive coordinator, it appeared to make sense for the Bears to sign Nagy as head coach.

The Bears are the only franchise without a quarterback throwing for over 4,000 yards, so their lack of a potent offense was something that plagued the franchise for decades. But despite going 12-4 in Nagy's rookie season as head coach, the Bears have been a dumpster fire on offense.

It seems as if it's not just Bears fans that are tired of Nagy. According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Nagy has begun to lose total control of the locker room as well.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report An overwhelming number of #Bears ’ players want Matt Nagy gone, league sources say. “He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone,” one source adds. One key holdup: No HC in the 101-year franchise history has ever been let go during the season. An overwhelming number of #Bears’ players want Matt Nagy gone, league sources say. “He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone,” one source adds. One key holdup: No HC in the 101-year franchise history has ever been let go during the season.

Here's what a source close to the situation had to say about Nagy's slackening grip on the locker room:

"He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone."

Matt Nagy's naysayers now stretch throughout the NBA

In the friendly confines of Soldier Field, Bears fans have not been silent about how they feel about the job Matt Nagy has done as Bears head coach. The boos have poured down early and often when things have appeared to go south during the Bears' home games.

But now, things have really begun to get heated as chants of "fire Nagy" have begun to reverberate throughout the United Center. For those that don't know, the United Center is the home stadium of the NBA's Chicago Bulls.

Bears Talk @NBCSBears "Fire Nagy' chants at the UC "Fire Nagy' chants at the UC https://t.co/KFGKP7tyAa

On Monday night, with slightly more than nine minutes left in the Bulls game against the Indiana Pacers, fans began chanting "fire Nagy."

What's next for Matt Nagy and the Bears?

With a 3-7 record, the Bears are most likely looking from outside at the playoffs. Fans and reportedly players have had their fill of Nagy.

After four full seasons, most NFL coaches during this time have shown teams and fan bases what to expect. After failed experiments with Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles, Nagy is seen by many as a product of a Kansas City Chiefs system orchestrated by Andy Reid.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will the Bears fire Matt Nagy in-season? Only time will tell.

Edited by Piyush Bisht